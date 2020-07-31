OSWEGO — Vona’s Restaurant triumphed over the Police 16-15 to win its first game of the season in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action.
Vona’s pitcher Aiden DeSantis stopped a sixth-inning Police rally with a strikeout to end the game. DeSantis finished with six strikeouts. He allowed four hits.
Leading Vona’s on offense was Zach Truell, who went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three runs scored, and five RBIs.
Jack Wallace also went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Maddon Carr had two hits and three runs scored, Clara O’Connor smacked a double and scored twice, and Everett Farella singled and scored twice.
Also scoring runs for the winners were Hunter Joseph, Shawn Cooper-DeVaul, and Evan Rood (2).
For the Police, Logan Stahl and Tyler Huynh each laced three hits. Stahl scored three runs and Huynh crossed home plate twice.
Other leaders were Owen Baldwin (2 hits, 2 runs), Anteneh Bouffard (double, run), Christian Sherman (hit, 2 runs), Owen Barnes (2 runs), Aiden Reynolds (2 runs), and Cole LeVea (run).
Truell started the game on the mound for Vona’s and allowed six hits while recording four strikeouts.
With the Police in the midst of a five-run third inning, Farella came in to relieve Truell and came up big with a five-pitch strikeout to end the threat. DeSantis then took over from there to allow just five runs over the remaining three innings.
Pitching for Police were Baldwin (2 strikeouts) and Peyton Turner (nine strikeouts).
