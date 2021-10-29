OSWEGO — A lack of energy in the first two periods from the Oswego State men’s hockey team was apparent in its loss to Hobart College Friday.
It wasn’t until later in the third period where the Lakers picked up some momentum after a power play and got a goal to avoid the shutout in their 3-1 loss to the Statesmen to open the regular season.
Head coach Ed Gosek said the team showed “a heck of a lot more jump” in the exhibition games against Utica College and SUNY Canton the last two weekends.
“I don’t know if it was just the pressure of it being the first game and they’re squeezing the stick too tight. We had an awful lot of guys not have any jump in their legs,” Gosek said. “We were just slow and lethargic. We were reactionary as opposed to be the aggressors. … We didn’t compete or throw the body around anywhere near the Utica game or the Canton game (in one-on-one situations).”
Gosek said the team’s transitioning from defense to offense seemed disconnected for the first two periods, something that coincided with the Lakers’ missing energy.
“It was very stagnant. We were waiting and just looking for each guy,” he said. “It really wasn’t until the third that we got a little momentum and started being the aggressors.”
Troy Robillard scored Oswego State’s lone goal at 8:21 of the third period after tipping a cross-ice pass right near the net mouth from Travis Broughman. That came off the heels of the Lakers’ fourth power play of the night after Hobart’s Dan Sliney was called for a hooking minor at 5:11 of the third.
The Lakers had five power play opportunities, including three in the third period, but none were to any avail. Gosek added each time the team was on the man-advantage, Oswego State had “some good looks.”
“Each power play, we were sloppy at times,” he said. “But we generated some good looks. … There were some positives. The no quit (mentality) was a positive. Finishing the game strong was a positive.”
Hobart, however, opened the scoring on its first power-play opportunity of the game when Ben Addison was called for tripping. The Lakers were 14 seconds short of killing the penalty before a puck ended up in front of the net and bounced off Quinn Warmuth’s skate into the back of the net.
Sliney scored the Statesmen’s second goal of the game with 10:10 left in the middle period after getting it under the shoulder of goaltender Eric Green. Gosek mentioned Hobart’s ability to keep driving toward the net, allowing for all three goals — something Oswego State’s offense was missing.
The third goal came after a pass from the right side that tipped off the stick of Chase Bell and found the back of the net only 13 seconds into the third period.
“When you need big saves, that’s when you’ve got to have your goalie even make a stop like the second (goal). … But we had opportunities to score,” Gosek said. “We didn’t give them anything from the perimeter. We were worried about them off the line rush. Technically their third goal is off the line rush, but it wasn’t hitting a trailer or a defenseman coming in. It was just their forwards’ willingness to go to the net.”
Oswego State (0-1) travels to Elmira College Saturday for its first road game of the season. The Soaring Eagles are coming off a 4-2 victory against Nazareth College Friday.
Gosek added that Elmira is “as good if not faster” than Hobart, and that the Lakers have “got to be ready to skate.”
“We’ve got to come out and start out of the gates with some intensity,” he said. “We’ll get better. It’s early on. We’re playing good teams for a reason. We could’ve scheduled teams that we thought that we would beat. This, it’s no different than what I thought. Really no surprises from them. The surprises were with us. … We’ll get some new guys in (Saturday) and see what we’ve got here.”
