OSWEGO — Getting outstanding pitching, Vashaw’s Collision recorded a 2-0 victory over Burke’s recently in Oswego Little League Triple A baseball action.
Vashaw’s pitchers Ryan Deary and Michael Krawczyk struck out seven batters each.
The first Vashaw’s run was scored in the fourth inning. Mason Seinoski hit a line-drive single up the middle, and then stole second base. He scored when Connor Falise drove a single past the second baseman.
In the fifth inning, Krawczyk singled and advanced to third on errors. He scored on a Logan Wallace RBI groundout.
Seinoski and Krawczyk each singled and scored for Vashaw’s. Falise had a hit and an RBI, Kaleb Farden singled, and Wallace drove in a run.
Burke’s pitcher Payton Frey went the distance, getting seven strikeouts. He also drilled a double.
