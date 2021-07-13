OSWEGO — Michael Johnston’s infield single drove in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Vashaw’s Collision edged Burke’s Home Center 19-18 Saturday in the Oswego Little League Triple A playoff championship game at McCrobie Field.
The marathon baseball contest (3 hours, 25 minutes) finally ended when Vashaw’s rallied for five runs in its final at-bat. Burke’s failed to retire a batter in the last of the sixth inning, allowing six walks and two hits. Liam Bond walked and Tanner Demling lashed a base hit to center field to ignite the uprising. Walks to Trevor Farella, Christian Waters, Julian Ramos, Sasha Cloonan, and Logan Wallace followed to tie the score at 18-18. Johnston then connected for a bouncer to second base that went for an infield hit, giving Vashaw’s the walk-off win.
Johnston finished with three hits and an RBI for Vashaw’s. Other offensive leaders included Matthew Woodruff (2 hits, RBI), Liam Bond (triple, 2 RBIs), Derek DeCarr (double, 2 RBIs), Ramos (single, 3 RBIs), Wallace (single, 2 RBIs), and Demling (single). Everyone in the Vashaw’s lineup contributed at least one run scored.
The complete Vashaw’s roster included Michael Johnston, Derek DeCarr, Kaelyn Bond, Matthew Woodruff, Liam Bond, Tanner Demling, Trevor Farella, Christian Waters, Julian Ramos, Sasha Cloonan, Logan Wallace, and Michael Curry.
Kaelyn Bond was the starting pitcher for Vashaw’s. Also pitching were Liam Bond, DeCarr, Waters, Ramos, Demling, and Farella.
The roster for Burke’s included Carter Comerford, Brody Pauldine, Caden Victory, Jacob Murray, Callan McNitt, Jacob Cook, Jackson Rebeor, Hunter Parkhurst, Sanuth Rupasinghe, Evan Leaf, and Mason Pauldine. All the players scored at least one run.
Pitching for Burke’s were Comerford, Victory and Rebeor.
Burke’s trailed 14-8 going into the sixth and final inning, but scored 10 runs in the frame to grab an 18-14 lead. Ten walks and a hit-by-pitch fueled the rally, along with the only Burke’s hit of the day, a two-run single down the left-field line by Murray.
Out of 50 plate appearances for Burke’s, there were only two fair balls — Murray’s hit and his pop out to first base caught by Kaelyn Bond.
After Burke’s got a run in the top of the first inning, Vashaw’s tallied three in the home first. Johnston and Woodruff belted singles and Liam Bond crushed a two-run triple.
Burke’s was limited to single runs in the second and third innings, and did not score in the fourth. Meanwhile, Vashaw’s expanded its lead. In a five-run third inning, Johnston, Woodruff, and Ramos had singles, and DeCarr smashed a run-scoring double. Two more runs in the fourth gave Vashaw’s a 10-3 cushion.
Seven walks and a hit-by-pitch led to a five-run fifth inning for Burke’s. Vashaw’s answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the scored 14-8.
That set the stage for the dramatic finish.
