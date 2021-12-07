BUFFALO — The Vashaw’s Collision Bantam hockey team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association captured the championship recently at the Buffalo Thanksgiving Winter Classic Cup.
The Bantam games were held at Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo and the Classic Rink in East Aurora. The Oswego Bantams had a 4-0-1 record on the weekend.
Oswego 6, Toledo (Ohio) 0
In the first preliminary game, Oswego won its matchup against Toledo 6-0. Goalies Tanner Palmitesso, Alex Miller and Jameson Stepien combined for 20 saves and the shutout in net.
Owen Seubert (2 goals, 1 assist), Danny Devendorf (2 goals), Parker Broadwell (1 goal), Adam Greene (1 goal), Gavin Ruggio (2 assists), Mason Naumann (1 assist), Jason Bartlett (1 assist), Ian Partlow (1 assist) and Jacob Morse (1 assist).
Oswego 7, Buffalo Bisons 1
Oswego faced the Buffalo Bisons later in their second game, and once again an aggressive offensive attack, and solid Oswego netminding helped secure a 7-1 win.
Ruggio recorded a hat trick (3 goals) while adding an assist. Partlow, Lucas Crannell, Kamryan Pritchard and Naumann also scored for Oswego. Bartlett, Seubert and Devendorf all tacked on two assists each.
Palmitesso (1 goal against), Miller and Stepien combined on the win and registered 28 saves.
Oswego 1, Amherst 1
The Buccaneers faced a resilient Amherst team in their third game of the tourney. After two strong offensive showings for Oswego, the Bucs struggled to find the net, and the game ended in a more defensive-minded 1-1 tie.
Devendorf scored off a Morse pass late in the second period, and Amherst tallied their lone goal with just seconds remaining in the third.
Oswego goalies Palmitesso, Miller and Stepien (1 goal against) combined for 27 saves in the tie.
Semifinals: Oswego 5, Cazenovia Park 4
After their 2-0-1 record in the preliminary round, Oswego earned the second seed in the semifinal game of the tournament and were matched up against third-seed Cazenovia Park.
The action-packed game was back and forth throughout the contest, before a late goal with less than a minute to go by Ruggio gave the Buccaneers the 5-4 win.
Devendorf led the way with 2 goals, and 3 assists, followed by Ruggio (2 goals, 2 assists), Morse (1 goal) and Seubert (2 assists).
Palmitesso (3 goals against) and Miller (2 goals against) combined on the win registering 24 saves.
Championship: Oswego 3, Buffalo Bisons 2 (shootout win)
Oswego earned a rematch against the Buffalo Bisons team in the championship game. Despite the Bucs beating the Bisons before, the finals proved much different.
With Oswego playing shorthanded throughout a penalty-filled contest, the Bisons jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Oswego’s Crannell found the net off a Jacob Barrett assist. The goal provided Oswego the momentum it would need as it was followed up later by a Seubert goal off an Isaac Michalski assist.
After a 2-2 regulation score, the game saw a scoreless overtime period before a three-man shootout would determine the winner.
In the shootout, Seubert scored first for Oswego, followed by a goal from Buffalo’s first shooter. Ruggio then found the back the net before Palmitesso made a glove save on the Bison shooter to give Oswego the advantage. The Bucs only needed a score from their third shooter to capture the championship, and Devendorf delivered a goal through the Buffalo goalie to win the shootout and give the Bucs the 3-2 Buffalo Classic Cup Championship victory.
The Bucs played strong on both ends of the ice throughout the weekend and head coach Dan Bartlett also noted the efforts of Logan Duval, Brady Farrands, and Chase Shepard for their part in the championship run.
The Vashaw’s Collision Bantam team is coached by Dan Bartlett and assistant coaches Adam Michalski, Bill Greene, Jr., and Josh Crannell.
