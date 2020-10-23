The Oswego varsity boys soccer team dropped a 6-0 decision to host Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday.
Max MacCaull tallied two goals to lead the J-D offense.
J-D goalkeeper Sam Allen made two saves in the shutout.
In goal for Oswego, Kyle Familo recorded 12 saves.
The Red Rams led 3-0 at halftime.
“The Red Rams were a skilled team with good ball movement throughout the game,” Oswego coach Michael Patane said. “Oswego played with intensity, but seemed unable to keep ball possession long enough to put runs together.”
He said that throughout the game J-D kept up the intensity and pressured Oswego’s defense.
MORE BOYS SOCCER
Mater Dei 5, Mexico 1: Charles Hatty netted two goals and Alex Roberts made six saves as Mater Dei defeated the visiting Mexico Tigers on Tuesday.
Logan LaFlamm scored Mexico’s goal, and keeper Tyler Warmer registered 18 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
J-D 4, Oswego 0: At Oswego on Tuesday, Jamesville-DeWitt blanked the Bucs. Lindsey Hildreth and Megan Baker scored two goals each for the Rams.
Auburn 9, Oswego 3: On Thursday at Auburn, the host team got three goals and two assists each from Grace Oliver and Sydney Marinelli to defeat Oswego.
Bella Koproski scored two goals for the Bucs, and Mia Fierro notched one goal. In net, Emma Burger made 12 saves and Julia Porter had three saves.
Canastota 1, Mexico 0: On Wednesday, Laura Suppa scored from a Maya Tucci assist to lift Canastota over Mexico. In goal for the winners, Gloriana Stumpf collected 18 saves.
Mexico goalkeeper Briana Urquhart recorded four saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.