OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity baseball team lost to Jamesville-DeWitt 18-6 Thursday on Senior Day at Fort Ontario.
Prior to the game, the Bucs recognized their seniors for their contributions to the program. Honored were Will Adkins, Austin Carroll, Michael Douglas, Kyle Familo, Ethan Hunt, Cole Pratt, Ian Rogers, Noah Rogers, Jack Spaulding, Devon Tonkin, and Jack Warren.
In the game, Dante Santos had three hits and three RBIs for the Red Rams, and Matt Sweeney collected three hits and two RBIs.
Carroll slugged a home run and singled for Oswego, driving in two runs. Hunt had two hits, and Ian Rogers doubled and knocked in two runs.
Also getting hits for the Bucs were Billy Waterbury with a double and Familo with a single.
MORE BASEBALL
Cortland 3, Fulton 1: Cortland plated two runs in the top of the seventh inning to snap a 1-1 tie.
Tyler Blake doubled twice and drove in a run for the Tigers. He was also the winning pitcher, allowing one run in 6.2 innings and getting 13 strikeouts.
For Fulton, Cuinn Burlingham doubled and drove in a run. Donovan Duell and Sam Cotton each doubled, and Nick Shaw singled. Burlingham pitched all seven innings and struck out seven.
TENNIS
Fulton 4, ESM 2: On Thursday, Fulton swept the three singles spots on the way to beating East Syracuse-Minoa.
Kieran O’Hanlon won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, Ryan Nichols won 7-5, 6-3 at second singles, and Vinny Salerno prevailed 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.
Fulton’s first doubles team of Sidney Bradshaw and Reid Devendorf won 6-0, 6-1.
Mexico 4, Onondaga/Westhill 1: Mexico cruised past Onondaga/Westhill on Thursday. Jacob Hill won 6-1, 6-1 at first singles, and Adam Clark won 6-1, 6-3 at third singles.
Getting doubles wins for the Tigers were Connor Shaffer and Eric Hyde at first doubles (6-2, 6-1), and Owen Marsden and Lucas Maciejko at second doubles (6-1, 6-1).
