MEXICO — The Mexico varsity girls basketball team remained undefeated with a 35-26 triumph over visiting Hannibal on Thursday.
Anyssia Ingersoll led the Tigers in scoring with 11 points. Also for Mexico (9-0), Ella McCoy had nine points and Melisa Button notched seven points.
Zianna Gorton topped the Tigers in rebounds (13), and Brynn Wills led the way in assists (4).
For Hannibal (3-5), Julia Shortslef tallied nine points and Samantha Emmons scored seven points.
MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Phoenix 53, APW 42: Phoenix outscored APW 16-4 in the second quarter and led 29-14 at halftime.
Emma Clark netted 24 points for the winners, and Brielle DeRoberts scored 10 points.
For the Rebels (3-5), Elizabeth Roth tossed in 14 points and Jordan Ostrander had 11.
HOCKEY
Syracuse 4, Oswego 0: On Thursday at Crisafulli Rink, Syracuse prevailed as goalie Evan Carter made 15 saves. Jameson Bucktooth and Matthew Gilmore had a goal and two assists each for Syracuse (9-3).
Brandon Demling stopped 39 shots for Oswego (7-7).
