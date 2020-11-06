MEXICO — The Mexico varsity boys soccer team won a pair of games this week.
The Tigers blanked Syracuse Academy of Science 3-0, and topped Bishop Ludden 3-2.
Mexico 3, Syracuse Academy of Science 0: Eric Hyde, Carter Jock, and Logan LaFlamm scored goals as Mexico won this contest on Tuesday.
In goal for the Tigers, Tyler Warner made one save.
Mexico 3, Bishop Ludden 2: On Wednesday at Mexico, the Tigers edged Bishop Ludden.
Mason Clarke notched two goals for the Tigers, and Connor Schaffer scored one.
GIRLS SOCCER
Skaneateles 5, Hannibal 0: On Tuesday at Skaneateles, the host Lakers blanked Hannibal.
Hannibal goalkeeper Sophia Salladin recorded 18 saves.
Maddy Ramsgard tallied two goals and two assists for the Lakers.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Phoenix 15, Mexico 46
APW 26, Mexico 33
In cross country action on Wednesday, Mexico was led by Daniel Gagnier (22:22) and Evan Hardy (22:27).
