SYRACUSE — Senior Matthew Callen scored 22 points, sinking four 3-pointers along the way, to help the Oswego varsity boys basketball team earn a 67-60 overtime victory over host Fowler on Tuesday.
Oswego (2-1) trailed 44-40 going into the fourth quarter, but surged to tie the game 53-53 at the end of regulation time. The Bucs then took charged in overtime.
Mike Douglas scored 11 points and Nate DeVinny and Keyon Johnson canned 10 each for Oswego.
Jaylen Brantley exploded for 27 points for Fowler (0-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mexico 66, Syracuse West 26: Getting 11 points from Anyssia Ingersoll and 10 from Briana Urquhart, Mexico cruised past Syracuse West on Tuesday.
Other scoring leaders for the Tigers (2-0) were Brynn Wills (9), Emma Lawler (8), and Melisa Button (8).
BOYS HOCKEY
CBA/J-D 5, Oswego 3: Tanner Burns netted two goals to lead host Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt over Oswego on Tuesday.
Marcus Baker, Collin Cianfarano, and Adam Michalski scored a goal apiece for the Bucs. Getting assists were Ian Cady (2), Joe DiBlasi, and Brayden Miller.
In goal for Oswego, Mason Kurilovitch stopped 28 shots.
SWIMMING
Syracuse 87, Fulton 83: Syracuse edged visiting Fulton 87-83 on Tuesday in varsity swimming action.
T.J. Clayton won the 200-yard individual medley for Fulton with a time of 2:08.74. He also won the 100-yard butterfly (53.90).
Rebecca Stone recorded the other first-place finish for the Raiders as she won the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.82).
Fulton placed second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:03.28) with the foursome of Justin Atwater, Claire Murray, Riley Thompson, and Jaden Patterson.
The Raiders also took second in the 200 free relay (1:47.85) with the team of Clayton, Rose LaDue, Tyler LaDue, and Atwater.
In the 200 medley relay, Fulton’s foursome of LaDue, Courtney Pierce, Clayton, and Patterson placed second in 1:55.02.
Taking second in individual events for Fulton were Atwater in the 200 free (2:04.95) and the 500 free (5:52.32), Patterson in the 50 free (24.91), and Pierce in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.66).
MORE SWIMMING
Mexico 130, Weedsport 55: Mexico placed first in all three relay events on the way to victory over visiting Weedsport on Tuesday.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the Tigers’ team of Bill Mills, Tyler Warner, Scott Kessler, and Calvin Hitzschke won in 1:50.12.
Mexico won the 200 free relay (1:43.19) with the quartet of Hitzschke, Ryan Liedka, Matt Purchas, and Hatch.
In the 400 free relay, the Tigers won in 3:43.64 with the team of Liedka, Kessler, Mills, and Warner.
Winning individual events for Mexico were Liedka in the 200 free (2:01.55), Mills in the 200 medley (2:16.82) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.90), Warner in the 50 free (24.51) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.69), Kian Long in diving (388.05 points), Kessler in the 100 butterfly (1:02.10), and Collin Hatch in the 500 free (5:34.54).
