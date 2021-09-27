FULTON — In a possession-based game, the Fulton varsity boys soccer team lost to Utica Proctor 3-0 Saturday.
The team’s possession — including passing and the initial touch of the ball — has been a hardship for the Red Raiders all season, coach Nate Murray said, but they are “taking the right strides” toward progress.
“We’re trying to figure out what we need to do to get the ship righted because we’re struggling,” he said. “I think we’re starting to figure some things out, I just hope it’s not too late as far as our possession is concerned.”
Murray added the team started the game with better possession, especially after its “atrocious” possession game against Auburn earlier in the week. The team watched film prior to Saturday’s game and noticed it was getting too narrow on the field in terms of structure.
During the game against Utica Proctor, Murray said Fulton opened the field a bit and got its outside midfielders and defensive backs out wider.
But a penalty kick goal from Utica Proctor’s Ismail Borow with 21:17 left in the first half “deflated” the team’s spirits, Murray mentioned.
Alan Catic added a low dribbler shot that went off the post past Fulton’s Dalton Hines at 29:21 of the opening frame.
“We got down and started to play pretty bad,” Murray said. “We tried to say, ‘Hey, forget about the score. Let’s see if we can possess a little bit better and work on some things that we need to get better for next week.’”
Murray said his team started the second frame with better possession again, but highlighted his defense after Utica “out-possessed (Fulton) like crazy.”
And after a three-game week, he praised his team’s efforts to “keep fighting” in the second half.
Utica added a goal off the foot of Maung Aye after he got right up in front and nailed a shot past Hines with 2:38 left in the game.
“We are not a very deep team. The guys that are playing are playing lots and lots and lots of minutes,” Murray said. “A lot of them log 80 minutes a game. For us to get chances late in the game, it’s a testament to them. When you’re in these situations and your legs are hurting, you’re either digging in or you’re folding. They’re fighting for sure.”
Hines made five saves in the contest for Fulton. Even though he was beaten on the penalty kick goal, from a coach’s perspective, Murray said “it was just a well-placed ball and it was struck hard.”
“If Dalton’s not playing the way he’s been playing all year, we’re losing games 8-0 or 10-0,” Murray said. “What’s key for a keeper (during a PK) is, can you read the player and guess the correct side? He guessed the side correctly, (Borow) just got underneath the ball.”
The Red Raiders host Fowler today, before Cortland comes to Fulton Turf Stadium on Thursday. Murray said the team is going to work on “transitioning to an offensive mindset quicker” when Fulton forces turnovers plus continuing to focus on widening the field.
“Some guys saw it (during film), and I saw some improvement (against Utica),” Murray said. “This stretch coming up (today) is the final stretch that we need to start seeing some results in.”
