MEXICO — Behind stellar pitching from Briana Urquhart, the Mexico varsity softball team limited Hannibal to one hit in its 15-0 victory on Tuesday.
The game ended in the bottom of the fifth after Autumn Parkhurst reached first base on an error by Hannibal, bringing home Brynn Wills from third base, giving the Tigers their 15th run of the game to enforce the 15-run mercy rule.
Mexico coach Andrew MacDonald said his team “finally played a complete game,” putting all the aspects of offense and defense together en route to the win.
“They played a textbook game,” he said. “We’ve been doing well. We’re scoring runs. But we had a bad inning. When you have a bad inning against a good team, they take advantage of it and put runs on the board. This was a complete game.”
Urquhart didn’t have a bad inning on the mound. She allowed the lone hit in the first inning to Kiley Emmons, and another Hannibal runner reached first base in the second inning after an error by the shortstop on a pop fly. After that, Urquhart had three one-two-three innings on just 34 pitches.
She also recorded six strikeouts and limited all of the Warriors’ contact to the infield. MacDonald mentioned that Urquhart had great command of her pitches in the game.
“We moved around in the zone but she was hitting her spots, making it difficult for the Hannibal hitters,” MacDonald said. “She had a lot of good innings. She faced four batters twice, so she was really on her mark.”
While Hannibal held the Tigers at bay in the first inning, stranding a runner on second base, Mexico’s offensive prowess pushed through starting in the second. The Warriors allowed three runs in the second inning after Hannibal’s Hannah Longley hit a couple batters with a pitch.
Mexico batted around in the third inning, adding on four more runs. Longley finally got out of the inning after a groundout to the second baseman.
Hannibal coach Nikki Lippert added that Longley, who typically plays outfield on a travel softball team, has pitched every game this season.
Longley finished the game with three strikeouts in five innings.
“For (Longley) to just jump in and try to throw strikes all year is a lot to ask of her,” Lippert said. “It’s not a position you can play for three months and be really good at it and be consistent. I couldn’t ask for anymore from her.”
Almost every Mexico hitter reached base at least once. Kendall Cuyler went 2-for-3 with a double and an inside-the-park homerun. Wills, who had the game-ending run, went 2-for-4 tacking on a single and a double, with an RBI of her own. Melisa Button had a single with two RBIs.
Mexico forced Longley into some long at-bats after some hitters were patient at the plate in the later innings.
“They allowed the ball to come into their power zone instead of going out and hitting a weak ground ball,” MacDonald said. “They let the ball get into their zone and they were turning the ball around, hitting it with good authority.”
Hannibal’s season ended with the loss against Mexico. Lippert added that the focus is now on trying to rebuild the program with some larger roster numbers on Hannibal’s junior varsity and modified teams.
“We’ve been doing summer leagues and then in the winter, we do sessions on Sundays. We’ve had girls buy in and come in every week. Then COVID hit,” Lippert said. “It’s starting to rebuild again from our rebuilding. We’re just hoping that we get numbers.”
Mexico (3-10) has a doubleheader against Phoenix today to end its 2021 season.
“We just have to try to bring this A-game into the next couple of Phoenix games and play the complete game,” MacDonald said. “If we can go to Phoenix and play some defense and back it up with some solid hitting, I think we have a good chance of winning at Phoenix.”
