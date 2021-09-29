MEXICO — The next four games of the Mexico varsity and junior varsity girls volleyball schedule have been postponed, according to Mexico Academy and Central School District officials.
Postponed games include Homer, which was scheduled for Tuesday, today’s scheduled contest against Phoenix, a match against Westhill on Friday and a game against Cazenovia Monday.
Homer and Westhill were both league games in the Onondaga High School League.
The Tigers’ next scheduled matchup is Tuesday against Hannibal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.