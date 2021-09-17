FULTON — With two golfers who shot under par for the undefeated Jamesville-DeWitt varsity boys golf team, Fulton fell 181-209 on Wednesday at Battle Island.
The Red Raiders had three players tie for the team’s low score. Tanner Emmons, Brock Tetro and Trey White all shot 40 to lead Fulton.
Sam Cotton shot a 43 and Lucas Nelson carded a 46 to round out the scoring. Jon Dingman came in with a 49, but did not count toward the team’s five-man score. F
Fulton is back in action on Friday, hosting Oswego at Battle Island. The last time these two teams met at the beginning of the season, the Bucs won 195-225 at Oswego Country Club.
