BREWERTON — There is nothing like seeing first time winners in victory lane and the celebration with the crew, family, and friends.
On Friday night Tyler Trump did just that putting his name in the record books after a hard fought 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modified feature win at Brewerton Speedway.
A restart after a caution on lap 15 saw Trump take the lead and he never gave it up. Trump’s car was glued to the bottom of the speedway holding off challenges from Pat Ward and a late race charge from Tim Sears Jr., pulling away over the final laps winning by 2.178 seconds.
Jimmy Phelps, Ward, and Billy Decker finished third through fifth. Ron Davis III, Jim Witko, Tom Sears Jr., Kevin Root and Chris Hile completed the top 10.
In the month of August, Jimmy Phelps, and Larry Wight have swapped the lead back and forth in the battle for the modified track championship. Coming into Friday night, Wight held a slim six-point lead with just two races left in the title chase.
In the 35-lap Big Block-Modified feature, Phelps and Wight started in 13th and 14th. On lap 15, another competitor made contact with Wight, sending him to the pits with a left front flat having to restart at the rear of the field. Phelps saw the Wight incident to his advantage finishing third. Phelps’ finish combined with Wight’s 11th place gives Phelps a slim 10-point lead heading into Championship Night on Friday.
SPORTSMAN
Riley Rogala led the opening eight laps of the 25-lap Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature when the yellow waved and saw Brandon Carvery and Quinn Wallis take over the top two positions on the restart.
Over the second half of the race, nobody seriously challenged Carvey the rest of the way as he cruised under the checkers 3.5 seconds ahead of Wallis for his second win of 2021.
In the title race for the Sportsman Track Championship, Zach Sobotka, Alan Fink and Amy Holland came into last Friday’s program separated by only four points. During Friday’s feature, it was like magnets were between their cars, with Sobotka taking fifth, Fink in sixth, and Holland crossing the finish line in seventh. The top five in points coming into the final showdown on Championship Night on Friday are Zach Sobotka (626), Alan Fink (622), Amy Holland (618), Chris Mackey (596), and Tyler Murray (580).
MOD LITES
Tom Mackey had a couple mechanical issues early in the night and even spun early in the 20-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature. Mackey and his crew kept digging and fighting and the result was his first career Brewerton Speedway feature win after 18 years of trying.
Tucker Halliday, Brad Harris and Clayton Brewer all led different laps in the feature. The winning pass came on lap 12 when Mackey rebounded from his spin on the fourth lap. Once out front, Mackey cruised under the checkers 2.2 seconds ahead of Brewer. Harris, Mike Mullen, and Joe Moller finished third through fifth.
4-CYLINDERS
Ray Bechler led every lap of the 15-lap Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinder feature on the division final night of the season. Late in the race, Bechler had to deal with traffic and a fast-closing Quinn Wallis for his first win of the season.
Chuck Powelczyk won his 10th Track Championship in a car he has been competing with since he built it in 1997.
UPCOMING
This Friday night is the final night of weekly racing with championships to be won in the Modifieds, Sportsman and Mod Lites.
The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will be in action as well.
Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m. while racing starts at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit brewertonspeedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.