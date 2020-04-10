MANHEIM, Pa. — The National Wrestling Coaches Association has announced the 2020 Division III All-American teams and Oswego State’s Christian Gramuglia and Charlie Grygas were named to the third team in their respective weight classes.
Gramuglia, a junior, went 27-4 this season while earning All-State, All-Region and now All-America honors. He opened the season by winning his weight class at the first two tournaments that the Lakers competed in before finishing third at the New York State Collegiate Championships, second in the Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference Championships, and third at the Mideast Regionals. He was a Division III NCAA National Championship qualifier for the Lakers.
In his rookie campaign, Grygas posted a 31-6 mark. He was the Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference Champion at 165 and like Gramuglia, earned All-State (5th place) and All-Region (3rd place) honors while qualifying for the nationals.
Each year the NWCA recognizes the outstanding work of the Division III student-athletes by naming the All-Americans based on their achievements in the national championships. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nationals were canceled.
All-American honors were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the regional tournaments and up to the national championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.