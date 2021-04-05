OSWEGO — Two members of the Oswego varsity boys basketball team have earned all-league recognition from the Salt City Athletic Conference.
Keyon Johnston was a first-team selection, while Mike Douglas was a second-team selection.
Johnston averaged 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He led the Bucs in assists, blocks, steals, and deflections, while defending and playing every position on the floor.
Douglas averaged 16.0 points per game and led the team in rebounding at 9.3 rebounds per game.
“I am so proud of Keyon and Mike as well as the other two seniors (Matt Callen and Dylan Munger) as they had not seen much success the last three years. Starting the season off with a win against Central Square was a good start. After our second loss against ESM, we switched Keyon and Zach Chamberlain around on our zone and it changed our defense tremendously. We won our last five games in a row and were playing as well if not better than any team in our class,” Oswego coach Jim LaMacchia said. “Mike Douglas played a great second half against Auburn the last game of the season and really stepped up when we needed him. I am very proud of how Mike played this season.
“Both Mike and Keyon earned and deserve these honors and they set the table for our 7-2 record this year, which will carry over next season. I am going to miss both of them. The Oswego community should be proud.”
