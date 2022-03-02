OSWEGO — The SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized two Oswego State hockey players for their accomplishments during the 2021-2022 season.
Senior Travis Broughman was named to the all-conference first team as a forward, and goaltender Steven Kozikoski was named to the all-conference third team.
Broughman finished the regular season top 10 in eight of 12 overall categories, including first in game-winning goals (5), first in empty-net goals (2), second in short-handed goals (1), sixth in goals (13), 10th in assists (15), sixth in total points (28), and fourth in shots (98).
Among all forwards, Broughman is in the top five in seven of the 11 overall categories for the Lakers. He led the Lakers in scoring with 29 points on 13 goals and 16 assists.
Kozikoski earned top-five finishes in the regular season in all eight categories for the Lakers. This includes third in starts (19), fourth in minutes played (1110:22), fifth in goals against (37), second in goals-against average (2.00), fifth in saves (460), tied for third in save percentage (.926), second in wins (13), and second in winning percentage (.750).
The senior from Liverpool posted a 13-4-1 record. He had the second-lowest goals-against average conference, trailing only Geneseo’s Matt Petizian.
Oswego State finished the regular season with a 17-6-1 overall mark and a 12-3-1 record in SUNYAC action. The Lakers host Cortland today in a SUNYAC Tournament semifinal game at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.