Two Oswego County athletes have been named to the All-CNY boys indoor track team.
Oswego junior Ben Lewis was an All-CNY selection. He competed in the 300-meter dash, winning the Section III Class A title with a time of 37.37.
Lewis earned a spot on the Section III distance relay team to compete at the state meet at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island. The relay team placed eighth to win a state medal.
Pulaski senior Xavier Babcock was an All-CNY choice in the high jump. He cleared a season-best height of 6’ 6” and advanced to the state meet. There, he cleared 6’ 2” and placed sixth.
