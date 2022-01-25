OSWEGO — Prior to the latest installment of the Oswego State-Plattsburgh State rivalry matchup, 21 of the Lakers had never seen the Whiteout Weekend atmosphere.
When they were recruited, they all heard about Whiteout — some of them had their recruitment visits scheduled over Whiteout even, seeing it from the stands.
But that didn’t matter this past Saturday, with five of those 21 players recording goals in Oswego State’s 5-2 victory over Plattsburgh.
“They were amped up and they were excited,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “I’m happy for them. … It was a great atmosphere and just a great college hockey game.”
Whiteout Weekend also signified a sense of returning to somewhat normal for Gosek. After having last year taken away, it had been over two years since Plattsburgh came to the now-Deborah F. Stanley Arena for the marquee rivalry matchup.
Even though it wasn’t the fully sold out crowd that the Lakers are used to in that environment, there were still 2,500 fans — and luckily the college opened the dorms earlier, allowing more student attendance.
“I think we gave the college kids something to cheer about. It’s been a long two years through (COVID-19),” Gosek said. “Now with children being vaccinated, it was nice to see kids in the rink — we haven’t had that all year long. Just that youthful energy and the foolish screaming they do, it’s a good thing. The whole atmosphere, it’s a step in the right direction for life in general.”
Oswego State got that crowd going early, too, with a Tyler Flack goal just 1:32 into the game. Shane Bull forced a turnover then got a backhanded shot off. Flack picked up the rebound and snuck it through the five-hole of Anthony Del Tufo.
Connor Sleeth followed that up with a shot from the circle after coming off the bench for a line change. He picked up a loose puck after the Lakers defense cleared it out of their zone, and made it 2-0 with 16:39 left in the first period.
“We got off to a good start with the two early goals,” Gosek said. “Plattsburgh actually had good pushback (after that).”
With Plattsburgh’s pushback, the Cardinals got themselves on the scoreboard after Bennett Stockdale found a rebound and hit the wide open net past a diving Steven Kozikoski, cutting the Lakers’ lead in half 8:59 into the second period.
Oswego State’s Garrett Clegg responded with a goal a minute and a half later, with a rebound of his own, catching Del Tufo out of position, making it 3-1. Conor Smart added a goal that hit the cross bar and found the back of the net with 9:11 left in the period.
“The second period, after they got within one, it was awesome to have our own quick pushback,” Gosek said. “I was pleased with that. We just took all the energy.”
Stockdale got another goal after skating past the Lakers’ defense with 3:33 left in the third period, again cutting into the deficit.
But A.J. Ryan immediately got some space on a two-on-one, sending a laser past the pad of Del Tufo, rounding out the scoring just 16 seconds later, finalizing the 5-2 score.
Even though there were the couple goals in the period, Gosek added he was happy with the defensive play from Oswego State — mentioning that “it was one of (their) better defensive periods of (hockey) all season.
The penalty kill, which only had to hit the ice twice, made some impressive strides as well, Gosek said.
“We clogged the middle and forced (Plattsburgh) to the outside). In the offensive zone, we didn’t take unnecessary chances,” he said. “We gave them some looks, but when we did, our best PK guy is our goaltender. Koz was there when we did make some mistakes or there were seams for shots. He tracked the puck well.”
Included in that improved penalty kill was Kozikoski — who finished the night with 26 saves. That followed a shutout against SUNY Potsdam Friday.
“Koz just seemed in tune the entire game,” Gosek said.
The Lakers improve to 12-4-1 (7-1-1 SUNYAC) while Plattsburgh falls to 10-6-3 (6-3-1 SUNYAC). Oswego State travels to SUNY Cortland Friday before hosting SUNY Fredonia Saturday.
Gosek added that the team is “trending upward,” and has seen the team become “more cohesive” in four out of the last five games.
“This time of year, there’s teams that are on the upswing and there are teams that are treading water, and there’s teams that are on the down slope. We just want to control where we’re headed,” Gosek said. “It’s a far way from a perfect machine, but we’re so much better than we were earlier in the year.”
