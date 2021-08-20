OSWEGO — The 2021 Novelis Fan Can Chase finale will take place on Saturday as part of Track Championship and Mr. Novelis Supermodified Night at the Oswego Speedway.
Winner of the last seven straight Fan Can Chases, Jim Larkin, along with Marty Beeman, Mary Spaulding, Ron Gunther, and Gary Rookey currently lead the way through the one and only can drive in 2021. The second event fell to rain on July 17.
The July 3 Fan Can Chase broke the previous record for most cans turned in on a single afternoon at over 32,000. The top five of Larkin, Beeman, Spaulding, Gunther, and Rookey, contributed over 10,000 of those cans alone.
The winner of the Fan Can Chase will be granted the opportunity to choose between three big grand prizes: two 2022 Oswego Speedway regular season reserved tickets, two 2022 regular season pit passes, or two 2022 regular season Sky Deck Passes.
After the winner selects his or her prize, those who finished second and third in the 2021 Fan Can Chase will be able to select one of the remaining two prizes.
All households that donate a total of 1,000-plus cans throughout the 2021 Fan Can Chase will receive a pair of general admission passes to the 65th Annual Budweiser International Classic 200 on Sunday, Sept. 5, as well as Saturday of Classic Weekend.
Additionally, those finishing fourth through 12th in the final Fan Can Chase standings will also be rewarded with general admission passes to Saturday and Sunday of Classic Weekend.
As the 15th year of the Fan Can Chase draws to a close, Novelis and Oswego Speedway have broken the $100,000 mark in total money raised.
Funds from the Fan Can Chase are donated to several local organizations such as Oswego Renaissance, P-TECH, Oswego County Opportunities, The Child Advocacy Center, ARISE, Blessings in a Backpack, and more.
This Saturday’s can drive will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside of the speedway’s main entrance rain or shine.
Any questions regarding the Novelis Fan Can Chase can be directed to Joe Schultzkie at joe.schultzkie@novelis.adityabirla.com.
Oswego Speedway’s regular season will come to a close this Saturday with Track Championship Night featuring the $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified event, $1,500 to win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a $2,000 to win special for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Racing starts at 6 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 2:45 p.m. Track champions will be crowned at the conclusion of the evening’s program with fireworks to follow.
For more information about the program on Saturday, visit oswegospeedway.com.
