FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. won his second straight Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature on Saturday, showing he is a top-contender to win the Fulton Speedway track championship.
Sears started the feature in 18th place and had his car working everywhere on the speedway in his run to the front. Sears made the winning pass on lap 31 driving by race long leader Todd Root. After that, Sears held off Larry Wight to take the checkered flag.
Other feature winners on Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus and Oswego County Today Night were Josh Livingston and Rich Murtaugh (Sportsman), Brian Knowles (Late Models), and Paul DeRuyter (Novice Sportsman).
The 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature saw Todd Root bolt from his third starting spot to a full straightaway lead by lap 5 with Willy Decker, Andrew Ferguson, Garett Rushlow and Mike Stanton Jr. trailing.
At the halfway point Root was cruising out front by 3.8 seconds over Decker and Ferguson with Tim Sears Jr. and Ron Davis III completing the top five.
Late in the race Root, Sears, and Wight were in a tight fight at the front when Sears went to the top of the speedway and drove by Root to be scored the new leader on lap 31. Sears held on to win despite a couple of restarts.
Wight, Root, Pat Ward, and Davis finished second through fifth.
In the first 25-lap Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature, Kyle Devendorf jumped out to the early lead followed by Josh Livingston, Austin Germinio, Remington Hamm, and Josh Van Tassell. Livingston took the lead on lap 10 as he was glued to the bottom of the speedway.
A caution flag on lap 22 erased Livingston’s 3.7-second lead, but on the restart he hit his marks and drove to his first Fulton Speedway Sportsman win. Opening-night winner Jack Meeks came from deep in the field to finish a strong second followed by Chris Mackey, Devendorf and Cody Manitta.
In the second 25-lap Sportsman feature, Robert Gage took off at the drop of the green and built a big lead. With five laps complete Matt Janczuk, who started 12th, was closing fast with Richard Murtaugh, Kearra Backus, and Jeff Prentice running third through fifth.
After a lap 7 caution flag, Janczuk took the lead on the restart. With 10 laps remaining Janczuk was still out front with Murtaugh in second. Amy Holland, Prentice and Tyler Murray joined the battle for a top-five finish.
The race changed on lap 22 under yellow when Janczuk headed to the pits with a flat tire. When racing resumed, Murtaugh went on to his first DIRTcar Sportsman win at Fulton. Holland, Murray, Stephen Marshall, and Dorian Wahdan rounded out the top five.
Sean Beardsley grabbed the lead at the start of the 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models feature. On lap 11, Brian Knowles took over the top spot. Over the last handful of laps Knowles held on for the victory over Chad Homan, Beardsley, Kevan Cook, and Chris Fleming.
In the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature, Brett Sears led the opening laps until a yellow flag and restart on lap 6 saw Paul DeRuyter drive into the lead. DeRuyter drove away from the field for his first win at Fulton. Brett Sears, Nick Stadelman, Chris Crump, and Teddy Clayton finished second through fifth.
A pair of Kings Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em demolition derbies were run to cap off the night. In the $750-to-win Light Truck & Mini Van Junk Run, Freddy White from Fulton took home the win. In the $1,000-to-win 4&6 Cylinder Chain & Bang, it was Adam Buteau from Deposit who outlasted 27 other competitors.
This Saturday, Regional Truck & Trailer will present the card, with features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman. See www.fultonspeedway.com for more details.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Tim Sears Jr., Larry Wight, Todd Root, Pat Ward, Ron Davis III, Andrew Ferguson, Roy Bresnahan, Jackson Gill, Garett Rushlow, Dave Marcuccilli, Willy Decker, Bob Henry Jr., Jason Parkhurst, Greg Martin, Ben Bushaw, Nick Krause, Jeff Taylor, Ryan Richardson, Corey Barker, Marshall Hurd, Chris Cunningham, Mike Stanton, Brian Murphey, Joe Shields, Kyle DeMetro, Dylan Zacharias, Justin Crisafulli.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Josh Livingston, Jack Meeks, Chris Mackey, Kyle Devendorf, Cody Manitta, A.J. Miller, Willy Decker Jr., Dave Moyer, Rick Miller, Tyler Corcoran, Austin Germinio, Gavin Eisele, Jake Davis, Josh Amodio, Mike Root, Remington Hamm, Josh Van Tassell, Jimmy Moyer, Chris Bonoffski, Tony Finch, Rich Riggs, Tim Gareau.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps, pending tech): Richard Murtaugh, Amy Holland, Tyler Murray, Steve Marshall, Dorian Wahdan, Wade Chrisman, Robert Gage, Quinn Wallis, Ryan Dolbear, Mike Button, Rachel Zacharias, Matt Kitts, Kelly Smith, Kearra Backus, Matt Janczuk, Jeff Prentice, Joey Buonagurio, Matt Richardson, Mike Phelps, Joe Kline, Teddy Starr.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models (20 laps): Brian Knowles, Chad Homan, Sean Beardsley, Kevan Cook, Chris Fleming, Bret Belden, Dave Moyer, Darin Horton, Alan Chapman, Max Hill, Todd Chapman.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Paul DeRuyter, Brett Sears, Nick Stadleman, Chris Crump, Teddy Clayton, Buddy Leathley, Tavin Marino, Jason Breezee, Savannah Leflair, Scott Kline, Mikey Wight, Brianna Murtaugh, Pat Nolan, Jacob Dupra, Austin Cooper.
Demo Derbies: 4&6 Cylinder Chain & Bang, Adam Buteau, Deposit; Light Truck & Mini Van Junk Run, Freddy White, Fulton.
