FULTON — Excitement was high Saturday night at Fulton Speedway as fans and racing teams were welcomed back to their Saturday night home after a season away to kick off the 2021 campaign.
In the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Tim Sears Jr. made a statement that he was going to be one of the top contenders for the track championship. He motored to the 35-lap feature victory.
Other winners on VP Lubricants Night were Jack Meeks and Quinn Wallis (Sportsman), Chad Homan (Late Models), and Jacob Dupra (Novice Sportsman).
Jimmy Phelps and A.J. Kingsley brought the stout Modified field to the initial green flag. Phelps and Tim Sears Jr. were side by side early, followed through five laps by Ron Davis III, Pat Ward, and Dave Marcuccilli.
Sears pulled a power move off the bottom groove to be scored as the new leader with 10 laps completed.
At the halfway point Sears was in heavy traffic and was able to put cars between himself and Phelps. With no caution flags to slow the action, Sears cruised to the win, lapping cars up to seventh place. Davis, Jimmy Phelps, Pat Ward, and Larry Wight completed the top five.
There were two 25-lap features for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class.
In the first feature, Jack Meeks set the early pace with Mark Yorker, Zach Sobotka, Dorian Wahdan, and Chris Mackey chasing. Two laps after a lap 5 caution flag, Sobotka took the lead. Meeks regained the lead on lap 10. He was followed by Sobotka, Mackey, Yorker, and Wahdan.
Meeks still led at the halfway mark, and over the final laps he held off Mackey and Sobotka for the win. Shields and Yorker completed the top five.
In the second 25-lap feature, Mike Fowler set the pace until Matt Janczuk went from third to the lead on a lap 3 restart. The most serious incident of the night came on lap 10 when Riley Rogala rolled over in turns 3 and 4. He climbed out of his car unhurt.
Late in the race it looked like Janczuk would go to victory lane, but Quinn Wallis drove into the lead on lap 24 to cross the finish line first. Janczuk, Rick Miller, Amy Holland, and Cody Manitta finished second through fifth.
The 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models feature saw Chad Homan jump out to the lead. He held a big cushion over Bret Belden, Max Hill, Chris Fleming, and Sean Beardsley.
A caution flag waved on lap 14 when Fleming and Belden were trying to get by a lapped car and racing contact was made, sending Fleming hard into the backstraight wall, ending his night. When racing resumed, Homan drove to the win over Beardsley, Belden, Alan Chapman, and Todd Chapman.
Jacob Dupra led every lap of the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature. He edged David Hackett by 0.344 of a second at the checkers. Teddy Clayton, Chris Crump, and Pat Nolan finished third through fifth.
This Saturday, May 9, Finish Line Design will present the program featuring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman. Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m. Fans 18 and younger receive free grandstand admission.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more information.
Here are feature results from the May 1 racing program.
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Tim Sears Jr., Ron Davis III, Jimmy Phelps, Pat Ward, Larry Wight, Dave Marcuccilli, Greg Martin, Roy Bresnahan, Bob Henry Jr., Jason Parkhurst, Jackson Gill, Jeff Taylor, Ben Bushaw, Marshall Hurd, Dylan Zacharias, R.J. Tresidder, Justin Crisafulli, Ryan Richardson, Corey Barker, Mike Stanton Jr., Joel Hall, Nick Krause, Garrett Rushlow, Joe Shields, Larry Paige, A.J. Kingsley, Todd Root, Andrew Ferguson, Willy Decker.
DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps, pending tech): Jack Meeks, Chris Mackey, Zach Sobotka, Will Shields, Mark Yorker, Dorian Wahdan, Tyler Corcoran, Remington Hamm, Buckey Hayes, Wade Chrisman, Steve Marshall, Willy Decker Jr., Mike Phelps, Austin Germinio, Josh Amodio, Dave Moyer, Greg Henry, Matt Kitts, Kelly Smith, Colby Herzog, Tim Laffler, Mike Button, Jake Davis, Kearra Backus, Teddy Starr.
DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps, pending tech): Quinn Wallis, Matt Janczuk, Rick Miller, Amy Holland, Cody Manitta, A.J. Miller, Ryan Dolbear, Richard Murtaugh, Rich Riggs, Jimmy Moyer, Tim Falter, Mike Root, Rocky Grosso, Tyler Murray, Jeff Prentice, Mike Fowler, Joe Sobotka, Riley Rogala, Chris Bonoffski, Josh Livingston, Brandon Chretien, Tim Gareau, Zach Payne, Jonathan Murphy, Josh Van Tassell.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models (20 laps): Chad Homan, Sean Beardsley, Bret Belden, Alan Chapman, Todd Chapman, Chris Fleming, Kevan Cook, Max Hill, Dave Moyer.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Jacob Dupra, David Hackett, Teddy Clayton, Chris Crump, Pat Nolan, Scott Kline, Brianna Murtaugh, Brett Sears, Tavin Moreno, Savannah Laflair, Jordan Jerome, Buddy Leathley.
