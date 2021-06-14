FULTON — They say in racing the most important lap to lead is the final one. That is exactly what Tim Sears Jr. did Saturday at Fulton Speedway to earn his fourth feature win of the season.
In the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature, Ryan Richardson and Justin Crisafulli led early laps. The fastest car on the speedway was that of Ron Davis III, who started in position 17. Davis flew along the top of the speedway, quickly passing cars and driving into the lead on lap 8.
Davis extended his margin to four seconds while putting cars down a lap. While Davis was in front, the heavy hitters in the division were working their way up from their handicapped starting spots.
A caution flag on lap 15 erased Davis’ big lead and put R.J. Tresidder, Crisafulli, Richardson, and Nick Krause right behind him for the restart. On lap 21, Michael Maresca, who started 18th, and Tim Sears Jr., who started 16th, moved into second and third and set their sights on Davis.
Just when it looked like Davis would cruise to the win, the caution flag came out on lap 31 when Dave Marcuccilli, who was in the top five, suddenly slowed to a stop.
When racing resumed, Davis on the top side of the speedway and Sears on the bottom raced side by side, with Maresca waiting to pounce on any mistakes.
On the final lap, Sears found the bite he needed to drive by Davis for the narrow win. Davis, Maresca, Corey Barker, and Bob Henry rounded out the top five.
Other feature winners were Austin Germinio and Matt Janczuk in the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, Chris Fleming in the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, Jacob Dupra in the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, and J.J. Courcy in the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.
Saturday’s program was presented by Bowers & Company CPAs, Sheats & Bailey and the Judge Armen Nazarian Campaign.
In the first 25-lap Sportsman feature, Richie Riggs led the opening 10 laps over A.J. Miller and Steve Marshall. Miller took over the top spot on lap 11. Germinio slowly cut into Miller’s lead. With five laps to go, Germinio caught Miller. He made the winning pass on lap 23. Miller, Tyler Corcoran, Riggs, and Amy Holland placed second through fifth.
The second 25-lap Sportsman saw Dorian Wahdan drive into the lead with Kearra Backus, Tyler Murray, Joe Kline, and Robert Gage locked in a tight battle for second to fifth. With 10 laps to go Wahdan still had a big lead over Joe Kline, Matt Janczuk (who started 17th), Backus, and Gage.
A caution flag on lap 18 erased Wahdan’s cushion and set up a shootout to the checkers. On the restart, Janczuk raced from third to the lead. Janczuk and Kline raced side by side, with the finish decided by a drag race out of turn 4 coming to the checkers. Janczuk won by 0.024 seconds at the line.
The 20-lap Late Model feature saw Chris Fleming set the fast pace out front with points leader Chad Homan moving into second after a caution flag and a restart. On lap 6 Homan took the lead. Fleming regained the lead one lap later. After seeing Homan to his inside more than once, Fleming moved from the top to the bottom and went on to his second feature win of the year at the speedway. Homan, Max Hill, Sean Beardsley, and Bret Belden completed the top five.
Jacob Dupra led every lap of the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice feature. Tommy D’Angelo, Tayvyn Marino, Pat Nolan, and Brett Sears finished second through fifth.
The Mod Lites made their first appearance of the season. The 15-lap feature saw J.J. Courcy win by holding off the hottest driver in the division, Justin Williams, by nine-tenths of a second at the checkers. Tom Mackey, Joe Isabell, and Mike Mullen rounded out the top five.
This Saturday, action on RFH’s Hide-A-Way Night will include features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, along with the H2No Boat Race.
It will also be Yellow Out Night encouraging everyone to wear yellow for Rhabdomyosarcoma and childhood cancer awareness. Throughout the night there will be an auction, raffles and other activities. All money raised will go to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.