FULTON — After not having a typical offseason following the 2019 soccer season, Fulton boys varsity soccer coach Nate Murray said his team “lost a year” of experience.
The Red Raiders, once a normal fall season ends, go right into indoor soccer and hosts two sessions of that. Then the team joins a couple summer leagues before going right back into the fall high school season.
In 2020, Fulton didn’t join or host a summer league. This past summer, the team hosted a “modified” league that had just two other teams included because it was so late.
“Our training regiment is normally way better than what it’s been since COVID started because we haven’t had the green light to go,” Murray said. “We lost about a year’s worth of training that put us behind the eight ball.”
Even though Fulton lost out on that year of training, Murray added that this year’s team is a lot more tight knit. While getting back into the normal fall season might play into that a little bit, Murray said it’s more about the mixture of players he has.
This year, he has eight seniors, seven juniors and three sophomores on his roster. Several of those players are returning from last year’s abbreviated spring campaign during the Fall II season. Despite the bulk of returning players, last year’s squad “is nothing like what it is this year,” Murray said.
Two of those juniors, Trevor Hendrickson and Braeden DePoint, are captains. Murray’s third captain is senior Dalton Hines.
“We’re used to losing six-plus seniors every year. So it’s not out of the ordinary for us,” Murray said. “It’s nice to have a balance because you want guys to come back that have some experience.”
In the early stages of the season, Murray’s focus has been on possession and the offensive attack. And while Murray is hoping there’s some players that can step up, fixing any problems is going to be “a team effort.”
He said he noticed improvement between tournament games at West Genesee.
“That’s going to be our focus until we get it straight. That’s been our biggest downfall,” Murray said. “If we can improve on those things, we’re going to be moving in the right direction. Once we get a handle on that, we’ll branch off from there.”
Murray said the team is excited to get back to the teams they “normally play,” including teams from the Red Raiders’ league, the Salt City Athletic Conference. Last year, Fulton primarily played Syracuse-area teams, most of which were non-league.
Fulton has played a couple games already, both of which were non-league contests against West Genesee and Liverpool.
The Red Raiders had a game scheduled for Thursday in their first league game against Auburn.
“Last year was strange in a lot of ways,” Murray said. “It’ll be nice to see our familiar opponents.”
Every year, Murray said he doesn’t come into the season with expectations, he “lets the players decide what they want.” This year, the team made a goal on the field to be in sectionals this year — something that wasn’t offered in the spring — and, off the field, build the team chemistry and maintain a “positive attitude.”
To hit the mark of making sectionals, Murray said there’s going to be “some work to do to get there.”
“Our program is used to setting goals of sectionals and lately it’s been trying to win sectionals. We’ve been really close a lot and we won one (in 2018),” Murray said. “For us, last year, to not have that in our back pockets to train toward, it put us back a little bit. Now that we’re back into a normal situation, the kids are relishing in it.”
