MEXICO — Ayva Ouderkirk led the Mexico varsity girls lacrosse team with a six-goal performance as the Tigers defeated Chittenango 15-8 on Thursday.
The game also served as Senior Night for the Tigers’ four seniors: Meladee Doria, Molly Henderson, Victoria Storrs and Ouderkirk.
Mexico coach Stevie Lombardoni said the senior class made the most of the shortened season, “trying their hardest” in every game that they played this season.
“It was nice that the seniors were able to come together in such a short season, because we only played nine games due to quarantine and the whole COVID situation,” she said. “They really stepped out on the field and took what they had for the season and had the best game that they could. It was great leadership.”
The Tigers opened scoring a few minutes into the game. Emma Lawler ran in close from the far side of the field and placed a shot over the shoulder of Chittenango goalie Abigail Penfield. That was quickly followed by Ouderkirk’s first of the night as her bounce shot got past Penfield with 21:35 left in the half.
Following a Chittenango goal, the pair of Tigers both scored again. Ouderkirk struck first and Lawler responded with a goal, wrapping around from behind the net, giving Mexico a 4-1 lead.
Throughout most of the first half, Mexico maintained possession thanks to a strong control of the draws. Ouderkirk had five draw controls while Molly Dubois had six.
“If we had the ball off the draw, that’s where we could control the game,” Lombardoni said. “We’re always looking for that open cutter and not forcing shots or passes, and not making (shots) just because you want a goal.”
Ouderkirk racked up all six of her goals in the first half. Lombardoni said the senior has been striving for an outburst of a game like this, but has faced some tough opponents in the season, including Fulton and Homer.
The six-goal performance was a career high for Ouderkirk.
“She’s a great leader and a great shooter,” Lombardoni said. “She definitely took advantage of that tonight.”
Both Chittenango and Mexico tallied four more goals in the second half, with the Bears’ Cara Kielbasa notching three goals in the half. She led the team with five goals. But whenever Chittenango scored, the Tigers had an answer, pushing the final score to 15-8.
While the Bears had a little more possession time in the second half, along with several free-position shots, Mexico goaltender Emily Parkhurst stopped nearly all of them. Lombardoni mentioned that she “couldn’t ask for a better last game” from the goalie. Parkhurst finished with 13 saves.
“Emily, with it being the second year of her playing goalie, making these saves tonight was phenomenal and I’m very proud of her for stepping up,” Lombardoni said. “Now, it’s about having her work all summer and then hopefully making the saves she did all season (for her senior year).”
Offensively, Lawler finished the game with a hat trick and added an assist. Henderson tacked on a goal and two assists. Storrs added a goal and an assist. Dubois and Rebecca Vaughn had two goals each for the Tigers.
“They finally played together and they found the open girls,” Lombardoni said.
Mexico finished the season at 2-7. Moving forward into the offseason, Lombardoni, a Mexico lacrosse alumnus, said it’s about rebuilding the program to the level she knew when she was a Tiger.
“I want to get us back to where it was when I started with the program in seventh grade, and really bring the sport to the community,” she said. “I want to start a youth program and, in the next couple of years, really have a solid varsity program.”
