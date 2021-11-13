OSWEGO — The Oswego Speedway and Supermodified racing will be well represented next Friday and Saturday at the Northeast Racing Products Auction & Trade Show at the New York State Fairgrounds.
Jerry Curran, Dan Connors Jr., and Mike Bruce will each have their machines on hand for both days of the show.
On Friday, the machines will be on display from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Veteran Curran’s “Nuclear Banana” No. 99 vehicle will be on display with the Novelis Supermodified rear wing along with rookie Bruce’s RBI / Bruce Racing No. 22 machine with which he earned his first ever Supermodified victory this past June.
Connors will sport the ISMA / MSS top wing on the Paul’s Big M No. 01 vehicle, which he drove to nine top-10 finishes in 10 starts at the Steel Palace in 2021.
Dozens of race tracks and vendors will be represented throughout the weekend including at the Saturday auction featuring a 2022 Bicknell Powder Coated Frame, a Donath Motorworx complete crate engine, and more.
Saturday’s auction will begin at 1 p.m.
For more information, visit NortheastRacingProducts.com.
Oswego Speedway’s 2022 schedule is nearing completion and will be released next week.
Three winged supermodified events have already been confirmed for the 2022 season on June 4, July 9, and Aug. 13. Teams from ISMA, MSS, and Oswego Speedway will all participate in the brand new Oswego Winged Super Challenge.
Additionally, a full slate will once again be on tap for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers.
More details on these events and the entirety of the upcoming season will be posted at OswegoSpeedway.com throughout the next week.
