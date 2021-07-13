OSWEGO — Fulton native Tyler Thompson dominated the 50-lap Summer Championship feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
Thompson started fourth in the 18-car feature field and charged forward to take the checkered flag ahead of Brandon Bellinger, Otto Sitterly, Michael Barnes, and Lou LeVea Jr.
In a rescheduled feature from the recent twin 35s program, Alison Sload won the 35-lap supermodified main event over Barnes, Bellinger, Joe Gosek, and Dan Connors Jr.
Josh Sokolic of Camillus captured both of the twin 20-lap features for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers. These were his first wins in the SBS division at Oswego.
Sokolic started fifth in the first feature and sixth in the second one. He showed his strength throughout the program, getting the fastest lap time (19.007) during time trials and winning his heat race.
In the features for the vintage cars, Art Merchant won the race for the Vintage Modifieds, and Keith Majka won the Vintage Open Wheel race.
This Saturday, July 17, will find the Novelis Supermodifieds battling in the C’s Beverage Center $10,000-to-win “Mr. Supermodified” race. The program will also include the $1,500-to-win “Mr. Pathfinder SBS” event, and a $2,000-to-win feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Speedway Notes
Tyler Thompson, Dave Shullick Jr., and Jeff Abold won 12-lap supermodified heats.
The program was sponsored by CME Electrical Supply.
Otto Sitterly turned in the fastest lap time (16.139) during group time trials.
Noah Ratcliff, Josh Sokolic, and Dan Kapuscinski won 10-lap SBS heats.
Josh Sokolic posted the fastest lap time (19.007) during group time trials.
Novelis Supermodifieds (50-lap Summer Championship): 1. Tyler Thompson (98T), 2. Brandon Bellinger (02), 3. Otto Sitterly (7), 4. Michael Barnes (68), 5. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 6. Alison Sload (39), 7. Keith Shampine (55), 8. Joe Gosek (00), 9. Tim Snyder (0), 10. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 11. Jack Patrick (90), 12. Jeff Abold (05), 13. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 14. Lou LeVea Sr. (66), 15. Dave Danzer (52), 16. Mike Bruce (22), 17. Hal LaTulip (56), 18. Dan Kapuscinski (18), 19. Jerry Curran (99).
Novelis Supermodifieds (Rescheduled 35-lap feature): 1. Alison Sload (39), 2. Michael Barnes (68), 3. Brandon Bellinger (02), 4. Joe Gosek (00), 5. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 6. Jeff Abold (05), 7. Otto Sitterly (7), 8. Dave Danzer (52), 9. Tyler Thompson (98T), 10. Hal LaTulip (56), 11. Jack Patrick (90), 12. Mike Bruce (22), 13. Dan Kapuscinski (18), 14. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 15. Tim Snyder (0), 16. Lou LeVea Sr. (66), 17. Lou LeVea Jr.
Pathfinder Bank SBS (1st 20-lap feature): 1. Josh Sokolic (26), 2. Noah Ratcliff (73), 3. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 4. Robbie Bruce (32), 5. Griffin Miller (9), 6. Bryan Haynes (86), 7. Brad Haynes (88), 8. Greg O’Connor (90), 9, Cameron Rowe (77), 10. Dennis Rupert (99), 11. Darrick Hilton (66), 12. James Babcock (15), Mark Denny Jr. (14), Josh Wallace (49), Anthony Larkin (35).
Pathfinder Bank SBS (2nd 20-lap feature): 1. Josh Sokolic (26), 2. Griffin Miller (9), 3. Noah Ratcliff (73), 4. Brad Haynes (88), 5. Cameron Rowe (77), 6. Dennis Rupert (99), 7. Bryan Haynes (88), 8. Robbie Bruce (32), 9. Darrick Hilton (66), 10. Greg O’Connor (90), 11. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 12. James Babcock (15), 13. Josh Wallace (49), 14. Anthony Larkin (35), 15. Dan Kapuscinski (23).
