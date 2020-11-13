PORT CITY COPY CENTER
11/3
High score: Courtney Radick (754-227, 258, 269).
Others: Tammy Byrne (561-203, 179, 179), Jennifer Wilson (547-183, 182, 182), Kathy Miano (539-156, 173, 210), Stacie Gleason (503-159, 160, 184), Brianna Batchelor (482-134, 156, 192), M.J. Gladziszewski (482-156, 169, 155), Bobbi Carr (474-179, 168, 157), Carol Moore (471-170, 156, 145).
M&B CERAMICS/CARRIE’S NAILS
11/4
High score: Jeabbe Baker (545-187, 178, 180).
Others: Jackie Coon (527-155, 203, 169), Bobbi Carr (481-146, 153, 182), Michelle Haynes (460-144, 169, 147).
KOUPLES KLUB
11/1
High men’s score: Marty VanBuren (517-185, 183, 149).
High women’s score: Carol Moore (451-162, 127, 162).
PORT CITY SENIORS
11/2
High score: Dan MacDonald (614-208, 213, 193).
Others: Bob Kosbob (607-188, 212, 207), Jeff Gordon (607-213, 189, 205), Beryl Broadwell (572-140, 206, 226), Bob Salisbury (563-210, 159, 194), Glenn Bridges (554-169, 204, 181).
CLUB 55
11/5
High men’s score: Rick Penfield (540-154, 183, 203). Other: Tom Brooks (537-147, 221, 169).
High women’s score: Pat Whaley (471-142, 151, 178). Others: Rose Rhinehart (461-156, 158, 147), Elaine Best (431-149, 145, 137).
HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
11/2
High score: Kevin Goodale (732-233, 221, 278).
Others: Brett Butler (718-229, 277, 212), Scott Vickery (717-277, 215, 225), Matt Clemons (696-268, 206, 222), Joe Clavelli (692-235, 247, 210), Mike Smith (664-206, 256, 202), Alson Caswell (630-190, 193, 247), Mike Domicolo (621-208, 227, 186), Chuck Tabone (618-194, 197, 227), Gavin Gilbert (612-235, 225, 152), Harold Goodale (606-195, 220, 191), Tony Zaia (604-183, 194, 227).
CANALE INSURANCE
11/5
High score: Mike Domicolo (750-266, 277, 207).
Others: Mike Sheley (705-236, 192, 257), Kevin Goodale (662-218, 222, 222), David B. Sherman (655-165, 256, 234), Pete Wiltsie (649-225, 220, 204), Gary Benedict (646-207, 204, 235), Don Turner (646-209, 234, 203), Justin Pytlak (644-182, 213, 249), Gene Crane (642-176, 232, 234), Bob Kosbob (638-188, 237, 213), Jim Vandish (621-189, 189, 243), Bob Kingsley (611-244, 195, 172), Dave Sheldon (609-191, 205, 213), Kevin Murtha (606-245, 193, 168), Tom Rollin (603-211, 222, 170).
DAVIS BROTHERS/811 DIG SAFE NY
11/4
High score: John Byrnes (706-265, 239, 202).
Others: Stan Pietrzyk (660-233, 214, 213), David Cliff (655-210, 268, 177), Ken Ellsworth (643-211, 233, 199), Myles Maxon (634-193, 222, 216), Scott Furlong (631-203, 253, 175), Craig Tyrrell (619-223, 203, 193), Bob Kingsley (613-218, 181, 214), Todd Redhead (608-196, 210, 202), Joe Clavelli (606-194, 202, 210), Mark Turner (601-183, 234, 184).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
11/6
High women’s score: Ashlee Hannon (565-204, 180, 181). Others: Paula Distin (517-160, 158, 199), Kim Miller (491-137, 184, 170).
High men’s score: Tim Clifford (640-213, 231, 196). Others: Jonne Harvey (597-189, 212, 196), Donald Cordone (575-182, 202, 191), Trevor Alton (572-210, 174, 188), Karl Broman (569-202, 190, 177), Logan Diefenbacher (554-244, 186, 124), Bobby Paternoster (509-158, 165, 186), Dave Brinkerhoff (493-152, 189, 152), Zach Greene (487-156, 172, 159).
WINNING EDGE
11/11
High score: Michelle Simpson (570-181, 211, 178).
Others: Janet Ingersoll (547-212, 171, 164), Michelle Terpening (513-136, 194, 183), Paula Distin (498-170, 185, 143), Cheri Lenhart (494-137, 205, 152), Rhonda Delaney (484-160, 170, 154), MaryAnn Schreck (457-147, 143, 167), Toni Nelepovitz (452-169, 116, 167), Danette Chillemi (450-148, 134, 168).
