THURSDAY NIGHT TRIOS
3/5
High score: Shelly Murphy (551). Others: Lisa Reed (548), Tamie Allen (531), Janet Ford (517), Lynn Kistner (510), Kathy Fitzpatrick (508), Candace Bartlett (503), Chris Wolford (503), Barbette Allen (502), Beth Brownlee (494), Annette Cotton (490), Sara Shatrau (475), Jackie Coon (468), Kelly Grover (460), Tia Holmes (458), Sandy Shue (451).
DAVIS BROTHERS/ 811 DIG SAFE NY
3/4
High score: Pat Strong (219, 256, 224-699). Others: Don Gioia (234, 227, 220-681), Loren Burrows (226, 255, 188-669), Al Hare (205, 239, 217-661), Craig Tyrrell (154, 225, 277-656), Gary Benedict (221, 236, 195-652), Bob Kinglsey (215, 222, 211-648), Randy Snyder (236, 187, 223-646), Jim Culeton (173, 245, 234-642), Bob Salisbury (202, 225, 215-642), Mike Mahaney (233, 191, 215-639), Bob Kosbob (202, 226, 206-634), John Byrnes (213, 183, 237-633), Mark Turner (215, 223, 195-633), David Cliff (202, 247, 180-629), Mike Lawton (161, 215, 252-628), Don Turner (202, 256, 168-626), David Ascenzi (210, 218, 196-624), Kevin Murtha (206, 226, 192-624), Brian Salisbury (214, 223, 181-618), Jeff Gallagher (180, 203, 234-617), Stan Pietrzyk (215, 192, 206-613), Joe Fiumara (176, 205, 222-603).
LUPIEN’S ENGRAVING
3/4
High score: Courtney Radick (187, 243, 228-658). Others: Kathy Miano (212, 189, 212-613), Tammy Byrne (194, 178, 222-594), Stacie Gleason (212, 211, 169-592), Nicole Esposito (157, 192, 213-562), Abigail Chamberlain (199, 164, 171-534), Crystal Hyde (174, 192, 1365-531), Jennifer Wilson (166, 163, 196-525), Rose Donovan (170, 183, 148-501), Kristen Maxon (164, 155, 146-469).
M&B CERAMICS/CARRIE’S NAILS
3/4
High score: Jackie Coon (149, 203, 164-516). Others: Michelle Haynes (166, 188, 159-513), Patricia Whaley (168, 154, 170-492), Theresa Graham (146, 187, 150-483), Debbie LiCourt (189, 139, 144-472), Mary Jane Gladziszewski (170, 120, 175-465).
WINNING EDGE
3/4
High score: Mikayla Guernsey (180, 205, 188-573). Others: Megan Guernsey (235, 159, 178-572), Karen Perwitz (158, 157, 231-546), Danette Chillemi (172, 177, 196-545), Jackie Coon (199, 177, 168-544), Mary Ann McGregor (164, 170, 206-540), Patty Davis (189, 158, 172-519), Candace Bartlett (163, 180, 174-517), Linda Yager (155, 165, 193-513), Dawne Hartranft (197, 169, 144-510), Paula Distin (153, 188, 165-506), Jaime Ingersoll (192, 147, 167-506), MacKenzie March (180, 156, 160-496), Kelly Newton (176, 166, 152-494), Michelle Simpson (146, 169, 175-490), Kelly Guernsey (159, 163, 162-484), April Culver (164, 166, 153-483), Mary Ann Schreck (150, 170, 161-481), Janet Ingersoll (168, 170, 142-480), Charlie Potter (147, 151, 173-471), Mary Vincent (199, 123, 148-470), Marion Naramore (150, 156, 159-465), Becky Nauss (144, 153, 163-460), Toni Nelepovitz (159, 144, 156-459).
TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED
3/3
Scores: Keith Hibbert (197, 172, 188-557), Dave Jermyn (178, 155, 174-507).
RUDY’S MONDAY
3/2
High score: Bev Benedict (192, 167, 221-580). Others: Rose Donovan (191, 202, 170-563), Julie Livesey (169, 166, 166-501), Carol Moore (149, 146, 159-454), Cherie Danzer (138, 172, 141-451).
PORT CITY SENIORS
3/2
High score: James Biancavilla (237, 237, 235-709). Others: Michael J. Coffey (193, 279, 201-673), Michael Edwards (235, 201, 228-664), Patrick Strong (203, 208, 246-657), Joseph DeSantis (214, 222, 214-650), Barry Stever (214, 192, 237-643), David Ascenzi (248, 168, 226-642), Edward Baron (245, 169, 220-634), Richard Griffin (225, 191, 207-623), William Ford (180, 232, 208-620), James Galetta (203, 200, 216-619), Glenn Bridges (204, 195, 213-612), Robert Kingsley Jr. (237, 191, 183-611), Marvin Lane (211, 200, 196-607), Robert Noyes (168, 190, 243-601), Robert Kosbob (182, 214, 192-588), Donald F. Simpson (196, 183, 193-572), Tony Sansone (172, 177, 222-571), Robert Holt (148, 170, 249-567), Daniel Hooge (216, 166, 182-564), Paul Seeley (190, 164, 200-554), Robert J. Salisbury (117, 203, 233-553), Donald Turner Jr. (156, 191, 191-538), Leo Lagoe (184, 203, 147-534), Daniel MacDonald (201, 158, 175-534), Michael Gladziszewski (170, 169, 189-528), James Branchau (141, 183, 204-528), James E. Germain (206, 138, 182-526), Michael Mahaney (141, 184, 196-521), Leigh E. Shortslef (166, 185, 168-519).
KOUPLES KLUB
3/1
High score: Mike Domicolo (265, 211, 223-699). Others: Josh Lerch (254, 201, 194-649), Kevin Morgan (201, 215, 203-619), John Cloonan (192, 206, 187-585), Eileen Morgan (171, 198, 202-571), Marty VanBuren (179, 189, 171-539), John St.John (171, 159, 172-502), Lori Cloonan (147, 151, 167-465).
SATURDAY MIXED
2/29
Scores: Tom Moore (162, 215, 155-532), Eric Merkley (158, 174, 191-523), Crystal Hyde (192, 196, 126-514).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
2/28
Women’s scores: Ashlee Hannon (143, 220, 170-533), Paula Distin (211, 146, 152-509), Jacquie Taylor (152, 164, 191-507).
Men’s high score: Bobby Paternoster (214, 196, 207-617). Others: Gregory Distin (279, 166, 164-609),Donald Cordone (193, 200, 210-603),Tim Clifford (182, 210, 202-594),Karl Broman (147, 198, 239-584),Greg Hartranft (132, 231, 192-555),John Gizowski (243, 149, 163-555),Trevor Alton (197, 179, 171-547),Dave Brinkerhoff (166, 169, 148-483).
NICK’S HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
2/27
High score: Matt Clemons (237, 224, 279-740). Others: Joe Clavelli (299, 204, 228-731), Corey Galletta (259, 235, 236-730), John Byrnes (254, 214, 239-707), Todd Salmonson (233, 224, 248-705), Myles Maxon (286, 206, 196-688), Kevin Goodale (196, 221, 268-685), Zach DelBrocco (258, 205, 208-671), Cameron Byrne (247, 247, 171-666), Todd Barfield (191, 247, 199-637), Don Bragg (181, 224, 216-621), Tony Zaia (185, 248, 169-602).
CANALES INSURANCE
2/27
High score: Mike Engler (268, 287, 259-814). Others: Dave Ascenzi (258, 215, 259-732), Davod Newton (233, 233, 231-697), Bob Kosbob (257, 245, 194-696), Mike Sheley (254, 200, 234-688), Matt Salvador (221, 227, 239-687), Glenn Bridges (223, 196, 266-685), Eric Merkley (220, 269, 186-675), Gary Caprin Sr. (227, 178, 258-663), David A. Sherman (218, 216, 223-657), Charles Searor (203, 212, 237-652), Mike Phillips (278, 192, 182-652), Jim Culeton (217, 227, 192-636), Harry Todice (228, 227, 181-636), Tom Rollin (208, 210, 218-636), Ken Ellsworth (247, 211, 177-635), Mike Pytlak (214, 235, 185-634), Joe Falcetti (259, 194, 179-632), Mark Hondro (223, 204, 193-620), Jim Lupien (187, 193, 233-613), Gary Benedict (254, 197, 159-610), Bob Brace Jr. (181, 209, 212-602), Jim Galletta (196, 217, 189-602), Tracy Canale (198, 192, 212-602), John Cloonan (199, 201, 200-600).
CLUB 55
2/27
Scores: Rick Penfield (204, 189, 196-589), Joe Desantis (192, 175, 174-541), Dan Degraw (140, 160, 221-521).
THURSDAY NIGHT TRIOS
2/27
High score: Shelly Murphy (569). Others: Kathy Fitzpatrick (536), Annette Cotton (521),
Lynn Kistner (517), Barbette Allen (516), Candace Bartlett (501), Janet Ford (499), Tia Holmes (497), Tamie Allen (494), Jackie Coon (492), Lynn Mieczkowski (490), Rhonda Delaney (488), Lisa Reed (482), Stephanie Grover (456).
