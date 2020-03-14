WINNING EDGE
3/11
High score: Cheryl Hamilton (191, 232, 150-573). Others: Renee France (175, 221, 173-569), Kelly Newton (174, 213, 175-562), Theresa Graham (233, 178, 150-561), Danette Chillemi (188, 177, 192-557), Patty Davis (167, 164, 200-531), Rhonda Delaney (158, 210, 161-529), Jaime Ingersoll (186, 160, 182-528), Della Daniels (152, 214, 146-512), Dawne Hartranft (204, 153, 154-511), Marion Naramore (149, 183, 173-505), Paula Distin (156, 168, 178-502), Mary Ann Schreck (178, 166, 154-498), Jackie Coon (150, 137, 191-478), Cindy Grower (131, 159, 186-476), Tammy March (169, 137, 167-473), Karen Perwitz (155, 137, 180-472), Lisa Gauthier (129, 161, 181-471), Michelle Simpson (166, 161, 143-470), Toni Nelepovitz (172, 156, 142-470), Sherry Timm (154, 134, 179-467), MacKenzie March (178, 149, 139-466), Mary Ann McGregor (139, 170, 148-457).
PORT CITY SENIORS
3/9
High score: Robert Kingsley Jr. (266, 208, 204-678). Others: Michael Edwards (267, 199, 179-645), Robert Kosbob (217, 212, 216-645), Robert Noyes (219, 193, 223-635), Kevin Murtha (225, 193, 212-630), Michael Mahaney (204, 203, 212-619), Michael J. Coffey (225, 183, 211-619), William Ford (191, 214, 195-600), Daniel MacDonald (204, 211, 181-596), Glenn Bridges (224, 193, 176-593), Daniel Coots (190, 233, 170-593), James Biancavilla (192, 194, 203-589), Donald Turner Jr. (176, 269, 140-585), James Branchau (156, 245, 179-580), John Parrish (242, 173, 164-579), Robert Coe (199, 211, 165-575), David Ascenzi (182, 191, 194-567), Robert J. Salisbury (182, 181, 190-553), Richard Griffin (198, 189, 158-545), Michael Gladziszewski (168, 212, 160-540), Richard A. Roach (170, 202, 163-535), Kirk Coates (155, 193, 182-530), Daniel Hooge (156, 193, 174-523), Robert Holt (179, 152, 184-515), Patrick Strong (192, 165, 155-512), Tony Sansone (171, 179, 159-509).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
3/6
Women’s high score: Ashlee Hannon (199, 207, 217-623). Others: Paula Distin (233, 178, 175-586), Jacquie Taylor (190, 203, 176-569), Della Daniels (150, 191, 148-489), Leeanna Achini (111, 166, 198-475).
Men’s high score: Greg Hartranft (246, 215, 213-674). Others: Mark Harrington (173, 246, 204-623), Bobby Paternoster (203, 209, 201-613), Tim Clifford (230, 173, 185-588), John Paternoster (194, 167, 215-576), Trevor Alton (125, 199, 200-524), Logan Diefenbacher (165, 156, 198-519), Donald Cordone (128, 209, 178-515), Dave Brinkerhoff (191, 162, 156-509), Gregory Distin (192, 161, 134-487), John Gizowski (137, 174, 161-472).
