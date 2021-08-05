16-year-old Olivia Powers selected to Senior US Dance Team
OSWEGO — Olivia Powers has reached the pinnacle of dance, and at 16 years old, she plans on staying there.
Olivia was named to the Senior U.S. Dance Team after trying out at nationals in New Jersey. She performed a duo, trio, and a “bunch of group dances,” she said, all while being watched by different teachers and choreographers.
The entire time, those teachers and choreographers are teaching classes and watching to see how fast a dancer can pick up a routine and execute it in a performance. Powers wore a number throughout the week. Eventually, her number was called, signifying that she made the team.
Olivia was selected to the junior team just a few years ago, and having that experience of the selection process — plus, some of the teachers already knew her — helped her earn selection to the senior squad.
“I definitely knew more of what I was doing and what (the teachers) wanted,” the Oswego resident said.
For her father, T.J. Powers, it was “tremendous.” And when he found out that his daughter made the team, “it was a jumping around freak show,” he added.
“I was excited. I was nervous all week,” Olivia said. “My dad cried. He texted me like 30 times. ‘Is this real? Am I dreaming? I’m afraid to go to sleep.’”
At 16 years old, Olivia is the youngest dancer on the team. She also has the ability to make the team for the next few years.
“There’s no doubt being on the team hooks you up for the next year,” Powers said. “They’ve got hundreds of kids out there (trying out). If somebody’s got experience on the team, that’s what they want.”
Being on the younger side, Olivia recognized that there were several older, seasoned dancers — some of whom might’ve been on the senior team already.
She thought to herself, “Well, there are a lot of older kids, so it’s fine if I make it next year and not this year.”
“She set herself up not to be disappointed if she didn’t make it,” Powers said. “But this is the pinnacle, no question about it.”
The entire dancing journey started at 3 or 4 years old for Olivia. At the time, the national team was nowhere in her mind. She joined Tawn Marie’s Dance Centre based out of Liverpool. All the while, she was just happy to be dancing.
That journey is something that Olivia and her father will continue to enjoy, making numerous memories along the way. Since the national team rehearses in New York City, the Powers duo makes the weekly trip down, which is nearly six hours one way.
For both of them, it’s clear that it’s about the stories they’ll always remember, including one while Olivia was at a rehearsal.
“I found a wallet in a Subway sandwich shop. I hunted the woman down, and I got it to her in the middle of Manhattan while Olivia was dancing,” Powers said. “I mean, I had seven hours to do it.”
While on the junior team, Olivia performed at some NBA and WNBA games, and also danced on the Intrepid ship docked in New York City. It’s more of the same for the senior team, but they weren’t sure of upcoming events yet during an interview with The Palladium-Times.
“It’s cool. You see the Knicks vs. Nets game on TV, and I was there performing,” Olivia said. “You see everything up close and it’s amazing. But I love the crowd … If they’re going crazy, we dance harder.”
With the senior team, Powers and Olivia are looking forward to making even more memories side-by-side. Powers said that when they go to the city this time, they’ll be going to Keens Steakhouse for “a couple $75 steaks. No question.”
Olivia mentioned, “The downtime is the best part. The traveling, just the two of us, we’re just walking around with no idea where we’re going.”
She added, however, that she likes traveling to Manhattan and rehearsing because it’s different teachers than at Tawn Marie’s. At any given time, the choreographer teaching the national team could be someone “that worked with Jennifer Lopez or others that are well known,” Olivia said.
“The dancers have friends 99% of the time,” Powers said. “But it’s pure kidnapping on my part. I’ve got her by my side. We do our traveling together and it’s awesome.”
Dancing is all still for fun for Olivia. Right now, entering her junior year, there are no plans to go to college for dance or try to hit the professional ranks.
“She’s been doing it for fun the whole time, being able to hang out and make new friends,” Powers said. “She wishes a couple of her friends made the U.S. team so she could do all the traveling with them, but then she also likes just traveling with me.”
However, Olivia does want to try to join a dance team or club in college.
Powers thinks his daughter — who hasn’t missed a day of school since kindergarten despite the hectic schedule — could go to school for something like physical therapy or law.
“The hard thing is, during a regular year when we actually went to school every day, we go straight from school to dance,” Olivia said. “I don’t get home until like 10 p.m., then it’s all the hard homework, like college classes, not starting until very, very late. It can be tough.”
And despite all the national recognition, dancing still means one giant thing to Olivia: “everything.”
“(Dancing’s) the thing that sets me apart from others,” Olivia said. “All of me and my friends, we have our good grades. They all play sports but I get to travel and go to New York City.”
Even though his daughter’s future looks set, Powers keeps things simple.
“We go one year at a time,” he said. “We always have.”
