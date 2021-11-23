OSWEGO — The Geneseo men’s hockey team was “opportunistic,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said.
The Knights scored early — just 6:33 into the opening period — and then kept scoring. It was almost as if every bounce Geneseo got went right onto its sticks and into the back of the Lakers’ net. That Stefan Miklakos goal was the start of a 6-1 Geneseo victory.
And with a younger team, Gosek added the Lakers got “back on their heels, rightfully so.”
“I don’t want to say we’re fragile, but it’s more of, ‘Who are we?’ Our identity,” he said. “We’ve been struggling to score goals, as we’ve seen tonight. We had a lot of shots. We had a lot of good opportunities. We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to get quicker. Tonight we just seemed slow and lethargic.”
That speed started in the defensive zone, where Gosek said the defense and forwards seemed “out of sync.” Oswego State was looking for passes, but just “didn’t execute enough.” Pairing that with Geneseo’s strong forecheck, it created some problems for the Lakers, trying to get out of their own end.
“We had no game plan on how we wanted to approach the game,” Gosek said. “Under pressure, we’ve got to make better decisions and we’ve got to find a way to get through it when it gets tough.”
But the Lakers’ offense didn’t come without their chances. Oswego State out shot the Knights 23-17 with some “heavy shifts” and “grade A chances.”
The only goal Geneseo goalie Matt Petizian gave up was a one-timer during a five-on-three power play for the Lakers.
Alex DiCarlo scored the marker for Oswego State at 14:22 of the third period.
While the goal was nice to see, Gosek added some other positives like Oswego State maintaining its discipline late in the game despite the score. The Lakers committed six penalties, none of which were in the third period.
“They stuck with it. Those are hard games to keep your focus. They’re hard games to keep any resemblance of organization. Those are the games that, as a coach, you earn your money,” Gosek said. “Usually these games — the rivalries — we’re trying to knock them off. They’re No. 1 for a reason. They played extremely well tonight. We didn’t. With the combination of those, that was the outcome. No excuses.”
Oswego State (3-3-1, 3-1-1 SUNYAC) heads into a non-conference weekend after splitting the two conference games against Brockport State and SUNY Geneseo.
The Lakers go to Williamstown, Massachusetts, for a weekend series against Williams College (2-0, 2-0 NESCAC), which just began its season last weekend. The Ephs are coming off back-to-back 1-0 victories over Colby College and Bowdoin College.
Contests between Oswego State and Williams began back in 1970, but the teams most recently met on Dec. 29 and 30, 2018 at the now-Deborah F. Stanley Arena. The Ephs took the first contest 2-1 before the Lakers bounced back for a 6-3 victory.
“It’ll be a tough task. … We’ve said that all along. With this young team, it’s a couple steps forward and a couple steps back,” Gosek said. “We are getting better. I know tonight isn’t a reflection of that. We’ve come a long way since the first couple games, playing better as a team and getting better with our systems. Tonight was a step backwards, but we’ll get there.”
