OSWEGO — While Oswego State men's basketball head coach Jason Leone said, "these type of teams don't come along very often," one of those teams is here now.
And they're champions.
The Lakers cruised past SUNY Oneonta 81-60 on Saturday, winning the SUNYAC Championship and clinching an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
"(I'm) really happy for the players," said Leone. "This was a special thing, because at the beginning of the year, we made a pact as a team that we were going to enjoy this regardless of the outcome. And then to have the team play the way it did all the way through the conference season. ... I’m just real happy for the players. It always goes back to them."
The sentiment was echoed by the players, with senior Brendan Mulson saying, "I just can't express how happy I am right now."
"I've been wanting one of these things for so long, man," Mulson said. "I'm feeling insane right now. I can't wait to keep this thing going."
"I'm just excited. I don't know, words can't really describe," added senior Christian Simmons, noting that the team welcomed the mid-season transfer "as a family member."
"It was a nervous situation, but they welcomed me in, worked hard every day," Simmons said. "It’s just a great feeling, because these guys are my family, and I’ve only been here for like a month or so. I truly love it."
Mulson, a fellow transfer, echoed the sentiment, saying the team has "become real close over these past few months."
Similar to Friday's semifinal victory over New Paltz, the Lakers jumped out to a quick start on Saturday. Mulson scored seven of Oswego State's first nine points, giving the Lakers a 9-0 lead five minutes in.
"It felt great to get my team on a great start," said Mulson. "I've been focused all week, just to get this one done. ... I was just glad to get my team on a good start, and we rolled it from there."
The Red Dragons were held to just a single basket over the first 7:30 of the contest, with the Lakers building an early 14-2 advantage. Leone said the Lakers' "habits in the beginning of the game were really good in terms of execution."
3-pointers from Kaleb Cook and Julien Crittendon had Oswego State ahead, 28-12, with 4:30 left in the first half. Jeremiah Sparks and Crittendon added buckets before the half, with a late Crittendon three sending the Lakers to the locker room with a 38-19 lead.
The Lakers cruised in the second half, with a three from Cook stretching the lead to 54-23 with just under 14 minutes left. The lead grew to as much as 35 points after a bucket from Sparks, and Oswego State had no issue closing out the victory.
Devin Green and Sean Edwards knocked down late threes, with Luke Van Slyke adding a bucket in the final minutes as the Lakers cruised to an 81-60 win, clinching their fifth SUNYAC title in the last ten seasons.
Sparks led all scorers with 18 points in the win, and was named the SUNYAC Tournament MVP. Devin Green (15 points, eight rebounds), Jamal Achille (11 points, nine rebounds), and Julien Crittendon (10 points) were named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament team.
Mulson added nine points, while Cook had eight points for the Lakers. Michael Ortale led Oneonta with 15 points in the loss.
Oswego State (25-2), the 17th-ranked team in the latest d3hoops.com national poll, has clinched an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III Tournament. While the team is celebrating for now, the focus will quickly turn to preparing for next weekend.
"I think it's just staying humble and hungry," Simmons said. "That's really it. This is nice, but after tomorrow, we've got to get ready for next week."
"(We're) sharing the ball well, playing together well, we're having fun and just competing," said Sparks. "(We) just want to compete, play our hardest, and just go out there and give it our all, because next time we lose, it's over."
