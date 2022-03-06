GENESEO – For the third consecutive season, it was the Oswego State men’s hockey team traveling to SUNY Geneseo for the SUNYAC championship game.
And for the third time in a row, Geneseo was crowned the champion – this time coming away with a 6-1 win on Saturday at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena after a three-goal second period to carry momentum throughout the remainder of the contest.
The title is the Knights’ fourth in as many seasons after the 2020-21 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Even though the Lakers’ efforts came up short, ending their season with an 18-7-1 (12-3-1 SUNYAC) record, Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said he was proud of the team’s efforts both in the game and all season long.
“We’ve come a long, long way. … We’ve made huge gains and huge strides for the future,” Gosek said. “That’s no consolation for the seniors. You hate to see their careers come to an end, especially after the COVID year last year.”
The Lakers have six seniors this year: Travis Broughman, Josh LeBlanc, Steven Kozikoski, Ryan Bunka, Mac Lewis and Tyler Antonucci.
Gosek said earlier this that none of the seniors planned on returning for the extra year of eligibility from the missed campaign with COVID-19. All three of their championship games throughout their careers have been spoiled by the Knights.
“Our leadership – Broughman, LeBlanc, Lewis, Bunka, Antonucci, Koz, the seniors – they gave us what they had. Life will go on,” Gosek said. “They represented our team, our school and the class well.”
The Knights opened the scoring on the power play after Tommy Cahill was sent off for interference, While Conor Smart initially deflected a pass on the blue line from Chris Perna to Justin Cmunt, the puck still bounced onto Cmunt’s stick.
The one-timer shot from the top of the circle snuck through the arm of Kozikoski, who was hugging the near-side post, to give the Knights a 1-0 lead with 7:51 left in the period.
“We were in the right position (on the penalty kill),” Gosek said. “It bounces off our stick and goes onto their kid’s stick. He turns around and fires it.”
Down by only one goal at the end of 20 minutes, Gosek’s message to the team was to keep sticking with it while maintaining discipline. The goal was to get more second-chance opportunities, such as shooting for rebounds off Geneseo’s Matt Petzian’s pads.
“We had to create more rebounds. Geneseo collapses well. Off the rush, if you didn’t have a perfect play, it had to be low off the (goaltender’s pads),” Gosek said. “We did that. (Petizian) kicked some out but we couldn’t get our sticks on it or their defense got to it first.”
Peter Morgan got Geneseo going in the second period after he scored just moments after the Lakers’ second power play of the night. He made it 2-0 at 3:53 of the second period.
Dan Bosio got a deflection goal with 10:56 left in the second after Chris Perna took the original shot from the point at the blue line on the power play. Bosio was cutting through the slot and got a deflection right in front of Kozikoski to make it 3-0.
Bosio forced a turnover after turning the puck over in the slot just minutes later, pushing Geneseo to a 4-0 lead with 8:48 left in the second.
Conor Smart did give Oswego State some momentum after scoring with 1:17 left in the second period. He took a shoot from the bottom of the circle after getting hooked a little bit, but still managed to get shot past Petizian.
The Knights added two more in the third period – one from Henry Cleghorn and an empty-netter Alex Wilkins – to seal the 6-1 win for Geneseo.
“The other games, (Geneseo) made their bounces. They worked hard. Tonight, we beat them to a lot of loose pucks, and we won a lot of battles. … We couldn’t get pucks to fall,” Gosek said. “I don’t want to say they were self-inflicted, but the mistakes that we made (Geneseo) capitalized on. … Tonight just wasn’t in the books.”
But it was more about the season, Gosek mentioned. It was a season that began with 21 new players and a lot more question marks than answers.
“I wouldn’t trade these guys for anything. They not only improved as players, but as young men and as a team,” Gosek said. “The guys battled right to the end. We’ll pick up the pieces and start looking ahead to next year.”
As Gosek noted: “Championships are won in the off-season.”
And with the large group of new players that Oswego State boasted this season, Gosek called it a “good foundation” leading into next season – adding the season won’t start out as much of the “work-in-progress” like it did this season.
“It’s a bitter pill to swallow. … But the sun will come up tomorrow. … We’ll get back into it and have exit meetings and end-of-year meetings (soon),” Gosek said. “We have a good team. We need to be better. We’ll constantly push to get there. … Obviously tonight’s disappointing, but (the players) should feel good about the way the season went.”
