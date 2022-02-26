OSWEGO — Oswego State men’s hockey head coach said the “old-school” way of thinking to create a forward line involved three types of players: a grinder, a play-maker and a scorer.
But what happens when you throw three players that all can score, all can make plays and can generally be gritty players?
That’s where Travis Broughman (No. 28), Alex DiCarlo (No. 23) and Connor Sleeth (No. 26) come into play. All three have been proven to be scorers and play-makers, leading the Lakers in points, and all are hovering right around a point per game.
With Oswego State’s “by committee” scoring, as Gosek calls it, the team needed a change. He added that any team likes to have “three lines that you feel can score,” but, prior to putting the Broughman, DiCarlo and Sleeth trio together, the team “had no main goal-scorers.”
“We had secondary (scoring from) everybody. So why not put three guys together, who at the time were our leading point guys, and put them in a blender and see what comes up?” Gosek said. “We really weren’t getting the type of production that we had hoped out of any of the lines. The three of them each brought ingredients – play-making abilities and guys that could feed off one another.”
And feed off each other they have.
Of the Lakers’ 36 goals since the line has been put together on Jan. 21 against SUNY Potsdam, all three players have been part of 18 of them, either recording a goal or an assist. The trio contributed to all four of Oswego State’s goals during its game at Morrisville State.
Since the beginning of the season, 32 of Oswego State’s 84 goals have come from Broughman, DiCarlo or Sleeth.
Gosek mentioned the three players all help each other in some sort of cycle.
“Sleeth, with his energy, has gotten DiCarlo skating. DiCarlo, with his shooting ability, has gotten Broughman shooting,” Gosek said. “Broughman, with his play-making and ability to drive the net, has gotten Sleeth and DiCarlo doing that.”
Broughman, a senior, DiCarlo, a junior, and Sleeth, a sophomore who hadn’t played college hockey before this season, are generally quieter guys, Gosek noted. They don’t live together off-campus, “but they seem to get along well on the ice and on the bench,” Gosek said.
As the rookie of the group, Sleeth said his game has “elevated” since the end of January.
The Markham, Ontario, native has 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 24 games, sitting third on Oswego State for points.
His role? Make plays and give Broughman and DiCarlo some room. His 15 assists is second on the team.
Sleeth mentioned that his game has “really elevated” because of the two upperclassmen.
“Broughman and DiCarlo, they both have great shots, so I just try and create space for them and move them the puck so they can score,” Sleeth said.
DiCarlo has been playing on and off with Broughman during his two years at Oswego State, and joined Sleeth a few times on the power play this season prior to the full line being combined.
The Niagara Falls, Ontario, native is second on the team with 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 25 games. He is tied with Broughman for the team-lead in goals.
The junior’s duty on the line? Move pucks and score.
“I would say just to move pucks,” DiCarlo said. “And then bury them when I have to.”
Broughman has been among the top players every year as a Laker. He was fourth in points during his freshman year and tied for the lead his sophomore year. Now in his final season, he has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 24 games so far.
The Mechanicsville, Virginia, native, Gosek said, is taking a little bit more of a leadership role on the line since he’s the oldest and the captain of the Lakers.
Broughman’s job? Be a hard-nosed hockey player.
“Go out there, get pucks and make plays for (DiCarlo and Sleeth),” he said. “Get out there, get in the corners, be mean and be hard to play against — while being that big force.”
All three players are offensive-minded, DiCarlo said. “We’re putting up numbers. … It’s working,” he added.
But spending time together off the ice has helped the chemistry, Sleeth mentioned.
“Me, Broughman, DiCarlo, we’re all really good friends,” he said. “The more you hang out off the ice, the better your chemistry is on the ice. … It’s brought us closer on and off the ice.”
The forward line has been relied on several times to flip a game — such as the Morrisville game or at SUNY Cortland, where Broughman recorded a hat trick in the 5-3 win.
“We know what we can bring to the table. Every time we go out there, we want to score and help out the team as much as possible,” Broughman said. “We want that pressure. We know what we’re capable of.”
Gosek said the coaching staff plans on keeping the trio together throughout the remainder of the season — especially with playoffs on the horizon, with Oswego State hosting a SUNYAC semifinal game on Wednesday — barring any injuries or if the line really “goes into a slide” production-wise.
But this also provides a “baseline” for next season, Gosek added. Broughman is graduating this season, leaving a potential spot open on the line. At the same time, Gosek mentioned chemistry between other players — such as Tyler Flack, Shane Bull, and then flipping between Rocco Andreacchi and Tommy Cahill — which adds to a strong starting point.
“In this case, with (Broughman, DiCarlo and Sleeth), I don’t want to say it was luck. But it makes sense to put the three of them together,” Gosek said. “It was worth a shot and the rest is history.”
