FULTON — While Cuinn Burlingham was a three-sport athlete in high school, the family-like atmosphere and closeness of the Fulton wrestling community is something that he will always remember.
And sometimes, it’s the literal family aspect that Fulton wrestling brings.
His father, Chuck Burlingham, was a member of the Fulton wrestling team in the late 1980s. Now, he’s an assistant coach for Fulton wrestling, serving under Head Coach Jeff Waldron.
Most of Burlingham’s friends and teammates are the kids of Chuck’s classmates back in the 1980s.
“Having that generational thing is awesome,” Burlingham said.
Similar to Cuinn, who also took part in baseball and football at G. Ray Bodley High School, Chuck Burlingham was a multi-sport athlete in high school as well.
“It’s in his family,” Waldron said. “It’s in his blood.”
The tight-knit brotherhood that is Fulton wrestling starts at a young age. Burlingham, like many other wrestlers, started around age 5 in the Fulton Wrestling Club. He remembers watching local greats like David Hall and Nick Woodworth, who both won Section III titles with the Red Raiders.
Even though Burlingham never captured an overall Section III wrestling crown, either due to injury or the lack of a championship season, now he gets to fill the shoes of those he once admired. He also tries to help coach the Pee Wee practices.
“It all comes full circle,” he said. “Now I get to watch those (5- and 6-year-old) kids go up and wrestle, and they get to pursue their dreams.”
It wasn’t just wrestling that Burlingham excelled at. He was also a key component in both the Fulton baseball and football squads.
His success as a three-sport athlete has earned him the recognition as The Palladium-Times Male Athlete of the Year.
“Cuinn’s a rare kid, a great student and he excelled at three sports. Most kids, to excel at the level that he does in any one sport, they have to do that sport year-round,” Waldron said. “When you have students like Cuinn, who are great in the classroom and on the mat, having the attention drawn to them and wrestling can only be a good thing.”
Burlingham’s accomplishments and achievements started at a young age. He was part of the 2014 Pop Warner football team that won the state championship.
But some of Burlingham’s success almost didn’t happen. Baseball was his first love, he said. He added football and wrestling to his repertoire when he was around 5 years old.
He gave up wrestling in early middle school before Waldron sought him out when he was in seventh grade after Burlingham got moved up to the junior varsity. After a week of practice, Burlingham said he wanted to quit, but Waldron offered for him to come to a tournament and help the team by “keeping the book.”
“I got (to the tournament) and realized I should’ve been wrestling,” Burlingham said. “Being there, watching all of my buddies wrestle, it gave me that spark again.”
During his junior year, Burlingham won the Section III Class A wrestling crown, but was injury defaulted in the finals of the Section III Division I championships. He suffered a concussion and couldn’t compete for the crown at the section or state level.
“The concussions are tough when you’re dealing with a kid that is that competitive. They just want to get back and put the work in and compete. And you can’t allow them to,” Waldron said. “If they come back too early, that’s a bad thing.”
Burlingham was looking forward to potential redemption in his senior year, but no sectional or state tournaments took place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were getting ready to play baseball when everything shut down originally (in March 2020). Then we didn’t have fall sports, and then I realized it really sucked because we had nothing,” he said.
His grew more hopeful when the winter sports season was given approval by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. Burlingham knew that if winter sports were coming around, there would be something for the spring.
But he was at a crossroads. Wrestling and baseball were in the same season due to the realignment of high school sports. After some deliberation — plus some encouragement from Waldron and his father — Burlingham elected to play baseball since there would be a postseason.
Plus, it might have been the last time Burlingham could play baseball since he is committed to wrestle at Division III Ursinus College in Pennsylvania in the fall.
“We all agreed that it was the best idea to play baseball since I am going to college to wrestle,” Burlingham said. “I thought that it was wicked cool just to be able to play (anything).”
He made the most of his 2021 baseball season, earning all-league first-team honors and receiving the Dale Tombs Baseball Award at the Fulton Boosters Senior Athletic Awards event. Also at that event, he received the Dan McGinnis Senior Athlete of the Year award. Those honors complemented his achievements in football and wrestling. He was a key part of Fulton’s continuing run of Section III wrestling crowns, finishing with 110 career individual victories.
Now that the Fulton chapter of Burlingham’s athletic career is over, he said he is excited to move on to Ursinus, where he will study health and exercise physiology in hopes of becoming a physician’s assistant.
Burlingham said there’s some extra motivation to “dominate” at the college level while at Ursinus after not winning an overall section title.
“He doesn’t have ‘quit’ in his mind. He’s not a quitter,” Waldron said. “I’m confident that he’s going to get through the college wrestling experience without much difficulty.”
