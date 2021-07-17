OSWEGO — When Mary Culeton’s older sister, Clara, played travel basketball in middle school, Mary went to all of her games.
Even though she wasn’t on the team, Mary Culeton got an award from the team’s coach, Jim Muckey, at the end-of-year awards banquet. Then in second grade, Mary Culeton’s award was something along the lines of, “Future Travel Basketball Player.”
From that point on, she was all about basketball, starting in third grade with the St. Paul’s program. Once she reached middle school, she knew she wanted to play college basketball.
Clara also got her sister involved with volleyball when she was in middle school.
Following in Clara’s footsteps as a dual threat in basketball and volleyball at Oswego High School, Mary is now adding another similarity: being named The Palladium-Times Female Athlete of the Year. The elder sister earned the award during her senior year in 2016-2017.
“Clara made her mark when she was in high school, obviously. From that, I’ve always wanted to be as good or even better than her,” Culeton said. “That’s what pushed me.”
However, there were some striking differences between the sisters’ senior years, just four years apart. Clara got three “normal” sports seasons, between volleyball, basketball and lacrosse. Mary Culeton, who typically played volleyball in the fall, had to wait to start sports until February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also realized how much she took certain things for granted, such as “typical” school and athletics
“I wanted to go back to school. I wanted to play sports. We did take that for granted,” Culeton said. “Now, I think people cherish that we have all these opportunities to do this stuff to grow into college or grow into a bigger person.”
Before Buccaneer athletics were able to resume this year, Culeton had a routine: work out, go to school, and then go to work. When the New York State Public High School Athletic Association gave winter sports the go-ahead, she said she was like a kid on Christmas morning.
“When I heard (sports were coming back), I was so happy and thought about my sister (Clara), because she didn’t have her basketball or volleyball season in college, which stings for her,” Culeton said. “I was really grateful that I was able to have sports my senior year.”
Despite the shorter seasons, Culeton was an all-league first-team selection in the Salt City Athletic Conference for both volleyball and basketball. She was also recognized as the Female Senior Athlete of the Year at Oswego High School.
The volleyball and girls basketball teams were generally on the younger side. There were four seniors on the volleyball team, but Culeton was the lone senior on the basketball roster. Even though “stats don’t show everything,” Culeton saw improvement all season long from both squads.
“These girls — from basketball and volleyball — they played their hearts out. They’ve always been motivated,” she said. “They just have been going strong and they have the heart to keep going. That’s what I loved about our teams this year.”
Now that the high school athletics chapter is closing for Culeton, she is getting ready to pursue her life-long goal of playing college basketball. She’ll attend SUNY Fredonia in the fall to study finance and play women’s basketball for the Blue Devils.
She will continue to wear blue after four years with the Bucs, something her parents are happy about, so they “don’t have to throw any of this (blue) clothing out.”
Again, similar to Clara who played basketball and volleyball at SUNY Oneonta, Mary Culeton will also be in the same league as Oswego State and can play in front of family and friends, something she said she is excited about.
However, the sisters won’t get a chance to play against each other. Clara graduated in the spring and isn’t using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA after the lost season due to COVID-19. But Mary will be able to play against a close friend, Caitlin Lilly, who is an incoming sophomore on the Lakers’ squad.
“I wish I was able to play against Clara. If that could’ve happened, that would’ve been such a fun game,” Culeton said. “When I was talking to (OHS varsity girls basketball coach Joe) Babcock about (playing against Oswego State), he said, ‘We’re going to go to your games when you’re in town.’ My parents can just drive down the street to go watch the game instead of making the three-hour drive to Fredonia.”
Even though Culeton is leaving the Oswego community — one that “will always cheer you on and have your back,” Culeton said — it’s something that she’ll always remember.
“I love the community around sports, and just Oswego in general. Someone will come up and say, ‘I saw your game’ on whatever day, and that just brightens my day a little,” Culeton said. “The past years, when we had the crowds and had everyone cheering, the energy was just the best. It made our team try to do better. The fans and whole community coming out to games is great.”
Culeton has about a month until she goes to school near a different Great Lake — Lake Erie — and she said it’ll really hit her that she’s leaving for college when graduation parties stop in the middle of August. But she knows she’ll be ready when the move-in date of Aug. 19 rolls around.
“Even though it’s going to be sad leaving my coaches, family and friends behind, I’ll always come back to see them. It’s going to be like I never left,” Culeton said. “It’s going to be weird leaving my family because I’ve never really been without them. But I’m ready to make that change.”
