BREWERTON — An extra dose of Super DIRTcar Series action will now help set the stage for the 49th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week.
Widespread thunderstorms and overnight rain showers that extended into Tuesday forced Series and Brewerton Speedway officials to reschedule the Demon 100 for Tuesday, Oct. 5 – giving race fans an added chance to see the Beast of the Northeast during the biggest week of dirt racing in the northeast.
For those who aren’t able to attend and want a refund, the tickets need to be mailed to the World Racing Group office in North Carolina by Sept. 17.
The Demon 100 will now be the final chance for a Super DIRTcar Series driver to secure a guaranteed starting spot for the 200-lap, $50,000-to-win, Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Joining the Big-Blocks at Brewerton will be the DIRTcar Pro Stocks. Along with running for a $1,000 top prize, the winner of the Pro Stock race will also secure a guaranteed starting spot for the DIRTcar Pro Stocks 50 on Oct. 10.
Tech options will be available for Super DIRT Week competitors at Brewerton Speedway and Oswego Speedway on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The open practice originally scheduled for Oct. 5 at Oswego Speedway is now canceled.
This event will not only give fans an early preview of the roster of superstar drivers planning to compete in NAPA Super DIRT Week. This year, it will send a thunderous echo throughout the region, ringing the bell that the biggest motorsports event in the state is here.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit superdirtcarseries.com.
