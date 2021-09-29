FULTON — In its post-game huddle, the Fulton varsity girls volleyball team summed it up pretty well.
“We beat J-D!” they screamed.
Jamesville-DeWitt won the past three matches dating back to October 2019 against the Red Raiders, but this time, Fulton came out on top 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22) Tuesday at G. Ray Bodley High School.
“They’re really psyched. That was a great game,” Fulton coach Jessica Frost said. “Everybody stepped it up and everybody contributed. Everybody played their best and everybody went after it.”
With both teams trading points back and fourth early in the first set — neither team going up by more than five points — a small four-point run with Natalie Frost serving gave the Red Raiders a small edge to finish out the set, at the time leading 20-15.
J-D brought it back to within two, but couldn’t return a volley after a poor bump went out of bounds, and Fulton took the opening set.
“The first set, we came out and were making too many service errors,” Jessica Frost said. “J-D was, thankfully, making errors and it just worked out for us.”
While the second set started much the same way, the Red Rams found an extra gear early. After a spike that went out of play from Fulton, giving J-D a 7-6 lead, J-D’s Sophia Ferris went on an 11-point run behind a couple kills and an ace from the Red Rams.
J-D led 16-6 before Fulton got one point back on a double hit, but a five-point run from Madeline Schnorr gave the Red Rams momentum again.
Fulton “made it respectable,” according to Frost, and brought it back to 24-19 before a spike that just went over the line sealed the set for J-D, 25-19.
But that attempted rally gave Fulton the spark it needed later in the match,
“After that, I decided to make a few switches. It turned for the best,” Frost said. “Volleyball is a very momentum swinging game. We did not have the momentum in the second set and it showed. We started to get back into it and that carried into the third and fourth sets.”
Addison Pickard served a couple early aces in the third set to give Fulton a 3-2 lead before J-D started to bounce back, with the Red Rams eventually leading 10-9. That was until Madison Baum decided to go on a large run of her own — an 11-point run, to be exact.
She added a few aces in the process, before Laura Bartlett and Pickard picked up the pace again after Baum’s run.
Natalie Frost recovered from the previous set and laid a kill down in the center of the court, giving Fulton the set win, 25-16.
“I was preaching for them to keep their composure. Some of them were starting to get very edgy,” Jessica Frost said. “(I told them) to keep their composure and play their game. That’s what they did. ... They just kept hacking at the defense and eventually we got it done.”
J-D jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead to start the fourth set, before Fulton came back and tied it up, with Mackenzie Coant serving four straight with three aces. After going back and forth again throughout the middle of the set, Pickard went on another small streak to tie the set at 15 apiece.
Tesa Galvin gave Fulton a small lead with a five-point serving run that included a kill from Baum, and that put the set out of reach for J-D. A short spike from the Red Rams ended the match with a 25-22 set win for the Red Raiders.
“They played great defense and played together. We didn’t give up on plays, even tough ones that were all over the place,” Jessica Frost said. “I don’t think we really hit the ball very much but we played great defense. Our defense is what won us that game.”
Coant led Fulton with five aces, five kills, three digs and six assists. Natalie Frost added 11 digs, six kills and an assist. Laura Bartlett chipped in 13 digs, six assists and four kills. Addison Pickard had four aces, four digs and a kill. Madison Baum had four aces, three digs, a kill and an assist. Tesa Galvin recorded three digs, three assists and two digs. Riley Kempson had three kills, two digs and a bock. Emily Treneer added eight assists and three digs.
Ellie Parkhurst — who was pulled up from the junior varsity team because Fulton was missing a few of its starters — recorded nine digs.
Jessica Frost not only commended Parkhurst for coming into a tough game, but also Bartlett — a sophomore who Frost pulled up from JV this year — after playing with a bandaged thumb and “playing through the pain.”
Not only will Fulton (8-1) see J-D to close out the regular season on Oct. 21, but Jessica Frost said the Red Rams are a team the Red Raiders will “most likely” see when it comes to the Section III Class A tournament.
No matter when the next game is, Frost added “it’ll be a battle.”
“I love playing that intense volleyball. I want that for the girls on the team. That was volleyball,” she said. “When you stand back there and can serve 10 or 15 points without defense, it doesn’t help. They got the opportunity to play defense. They really worked through adversity.”
But first is a matchup against Living Word Academy on Thursday followed by a large regular-season tournament at Baldwinsville that features some “tough competition,” both within Section III and some outside teams, like Victor (Section V), Shenendehowa (Section II).
“Baldwinsville has like 20 teams and our girls are going to see some tough competition,” Frost said. “We’re going to have to work really hard at our defense.”
