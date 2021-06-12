MEXICO — The Mexico varsity girls swimming and diving team earned additional recognition to cap off its 2021 season.
Coach Shawn Parkhurst was named the Section III Class B Coach of the Year.
Alexa Von Holtz was named the Section III Class B Swimmer of the Year.
