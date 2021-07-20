OSWEGO — Consistent hitting and solid pitching propelled the Oswego 10-and-under Little League All-Stars to an 8-5 victory over Cicero on Sunday.
Oswego (1-0) plays against Mexico’s All-Stars on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Fort Ontario to continue its pool play.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was canceled after rain put Lagoe Field underwater.
Oswego got to work early, opening the scoring after Nate Chetney hit a single. Will Peterson hit an RBI single, allowing Chetney to score.
Grady King and Easton Broadwell both hit singles to start the second inning. They both scored after an RBI groundout from Everett Farella. Broadwell reached home safely on an error from Cicero.
The 10U All-Stars added three more runs in the third inning, with singles from Peterson and Johnny Stahl. Chetney reached first base on a walk. All three of them scored to give Oswego a 6-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Nolan Sweet, who started the game on the mound for Oswego, used the momentum from his team’s offense to pitch three scoreless innings, striking out seven batters and allowing just two base runners.
Chetney and Shawn Baldwin both scored in the fourth inning, while Connor Stepien added an RBI single to hit home Chetney.
Cicero started a little comeback, scoring two runs in the fourth inning on a couple hits. But Sweet limited the damage, tacking on two more strikeouts and stranding a runner to close out the inning.
Oswego’s offense was held scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings, despite King (double) and Baldwin (walk) getting on base. The 10U All-Stars went down in a one-two-three inning in the sixth.
Chetney came on in relief, allowing three runs in the fifth but striking out two batters. Heading into the sixth, Cicero trailed 8-5. He also matched Cicero’s performance in the sixth, with two strikeouts in a one-two-three inning.
At the plate for Oswego, King had a single, a double and a run. Peterson also had two hits – both singles – while adding an RBI and a run. Chetney, Stepien, Stahl, Broadwell and Baldwin all had singles for the 10U All-Stars.
Scoring for Oswego were Chetney, Peterson, King, Stahl, Broadwell and Baldwin. Stepien and Farella both had RBIs in the contest.
On the mound, Sweet threw for four innings, striking out nine batters. He allowed two runs on a walk and two hits. Nate Chetney closed out the game’s last two innings. He struck out four batters, allowing three runs on three hits.
