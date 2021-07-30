CANANDAIGUA — Big-Block Modified fans are in for a rare treat when the Super DIRTcar Series begins an important stretch of racing in August.
The Series will race two championship points paying 60-lap features in one day on Aug. 4 at Land of Legends Raceway, including the makeup for the Liberty 100.
The event will kick off racing in August for the Series with the Aug. 3 date at Thunder Mountain Speedway being canceled due to a scheduling conflict. There will not be a makeup date for that event.
A storm postponed the original running of the Liberty 100 after Heat Races were complete. The remaining last-chance showdowns and 60-lap feature will be completed before the regularly scheduled Aug. 4 Super DIRTcar program begins.
Peter Britten, the driver of the No. 21A Pepsi-sponsored Big Block, has had a strong first half of the season on the tour and is looking to capitalize with two big points races in one day in front of his home track fans.
“It would be amazing to get to victory lane in front of these fans,” Britten said. “It was a great start to get a win earlier in the year in the weekly deal. It was great for me personally and for Pepsi who came on board this year for my Canandaigua car and everyone else who has supported me for so long. I’ve always had a good following at Canandaigua. I’ve raced on and off there for quite a bit over the years.”
In eight starts, Britten rides sixth in the points standings. His consistent finishes, including two top-fives and five top-10s, have put him in a strong position going into the second half of the season.
Britten, a Weedsport native, and his team have been road warriors over the years. They never miss a race on the tour plus running two weekly tracks. This year Britten’s decision to race at Canandaigua weekly has enabled him to race a little closer to home where his family can come see him race.
“If I could get a Series win here it would be huge,” Britten said with a grin.
Seven-time champion Matt Sheppard won the last 60-lap Series feature at Land of Legends. That took place during DIRTcar OktoberFAST presented by DIRTVision in October 2020. Sheppard has multiple feature wins in Canandaigua already this season as well.
The race at Canandaigua can also be viewed on DIRTVision. For more information, visit dirtcar.com.
Upcoming Super DIRTcar races:
Sept. 1, Super DIRTcar Series at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway
Sept. 4, Mr. DIRT Track USA, Lebanon Valley Speedway
Sept. 11 & 12, Cavalcade Weekend, Weedsport Speedway
Sept. 18, Gerald Haers Memorial, Land of Legends Raceway
Sept. 25, Malta Massive Weekend, Albany Saratoga Speedway
Super DIRTcar Series top 30 points standings as of July 26:
1. Stewart Friesen (1,281 points), 2. Matt Sheppard (1,231), 3. Mike Mahaney (1,172), 4. Max McLaughlin (1,170), 5. Billy Decker (1,164), 6. Pete Britten (1,157), 7. Mat Williamson (1,155), 8. Larry Wight (1,145), 9. Jimmy Phelps (1,137), 10. Erick Rudolph (1,132), 11. Tim Sears Jr. (1,114), 12. Chris Hile (1,106), 13. Jack Lehner (1,053), 14. Demetrios Drellos (1,019), 15. Jordan McCreadie (1,004), 16. Kevin Root (972), 17. Brandon Walters (935), 18. Marcus Dinkins (880), 19. Justin Haers (877), 20. Dave Rauscher (858), 21. Olden Dwyer (732), 22. Pat Ward (673), 23. Tim Fuler (641), 24. Gary Tomkins (638), 25. C.G. Morey (630), 26. Tyler Dippel (596), 27. Kyle Coffey (543), 28. Chad Brachmann (528), 29. Chad Phelps (499), 30. Robbie Johnston (471).
