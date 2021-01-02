WEEDSPORT — From the 50th DIRTcar Nationals at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park to Tennessee’s legendary Bristol Motor Speedway, back to Quebec’s Autodrome Drummond, NAPA Super DIRT Week and the Can-Am World Finals, the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modified 2021 schedule includes many premier racetracks.
Crown Jewels like the $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway and the $25,500-to-win Mr. DIRT Track USA are joined on the 2021 tour by a $10,000-to-win doubleheader at the Bristol Throwdown and the two-race Cavalcade Weekend at Weedsport Speedway.
It all starts in the sun at Volusia Speedway Park. The DIRTcar Nationals celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2021. The Super DIRTcar Series Florida tour joins the February fray at Volusia on Tuesday, Feb. 9, to begin five consecutive nights of Big-Block Modified action (Feb. 9-13).
On Saturday, April 10, Can-Am Speedway takes center stage for the first points-paying race of the season. The Thunder in the Thousand Islands 100 is set to pay $7,500 to the winner.
The Super DIRTcar Series is taking Big-Block Modified racing to new heights in 2021 with the Bristol Throwdown, a three-day (April 22-24), two-race event on the soon-to-be clay-covered high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The Big-Blocks will grace the famed Tennessee track for the first time on Thursday, April 22, for a practice session. The next two days in Thunder Valley have full-points, $10,000-to-win features.
All of the action at Bristol is run with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. Not only will the winners be immortalized in the history of Bristol Motor Speedway and the Super DIRTcar Series, but they will also punch their ticket to a guaranteed start in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at NAPA Super DIRT Week in October at Oswego Speedway.
Bridgeport Speedway follows up on Tuesday, May 4, with its own $10,000-to-win King of Big-Blocks feature. In 2020, the series’ tour stop saw Stewart Friesen hold off Matt Sheppard and Billy Decker in the closing laps for an exciting win. The Super DIRTcar Series’ return to the track is a coveted NAPA Super DIRT Week qualifier.
Weedsport Speedway highlights Memorial Day Weekend with the $7,500-to-win Heroes Remembered 100 on Sunday, May 30. The event has become a staple of the Super DIRTcar Series schedule, and central New York race fans always look forward to honoring our lost servicemen and servicewomen with its running.
On Memorial Day, May 31, Lebanon Valley Speedway will host a $13,500-to-win, 100-lap spectacular. The winner receives a guaranteed start in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 in October.
Albany-Saratoga Speedway welcomes the series on June 22. Albany was host to one of the most exciting feature finishes of DIRTcar OktoberFAST with Anthony Perrego edging Mike Mahaney.
On June 27, the series returns to Canada for the first time since 2019 as Cornwall Motor Speedway will welcome the Big-Blocks. The next day, June 28, the series heads another leg up north to Le RPM Speedway in Quebec. The racy short track will send home a winner $7,500 richer.
Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua hosts action July 1, with the Empire Super Sprints also in attendance for their annual doubleheader.
The Super DIRTcar Series helps celebrate Ohsweken Speedway’s 25th anniversary season with a $10,000-to-win NAPA Super DIRT Week qualifier on July 5.
On July 6, the series shifts to Ransomville Speedway. Teams and fans are looking forward to returning to the fast, banked Niagara County half-mile.
On July 19-20, the series has back-to-back races at Autodrome Granby and Autodrome Drummond. Both shows pay $7,500 to win.
Weedsport Speedway takes the spotlight on July 25 when race fans celebrate Big-Block Modified racing with the Hall of Fame 100, which helps usher in the DIRT Hall of Fame Museum class of 2021.
The sights and sounds of the Orange County Fair fill the Middletown air on July 29 as the Super DIRTcar Series racers compete in a $10,000-to-win NAPA Super DIRT Week qualifier.
Last year was supposed to mark the first Super DIRTcar Series race at Thunder Mountain Speedway, but COVID-19 put a hold on that. Now, the Center Isle track is ready for the series after a successful year of DIRTcar 358 Modified and DIRTcar Sportsman Modified sanctioning. The inaugural series visit to Thunder Mountain is set for Aug. 3.
Land of Legends Raceway will welcome the series back on Aug. 4 for the second time in 2021. The race will pay $7,500 to the victor.
September starts out huge with the series’ second visit of 2021 to Lebanon Valley Speedway on Sept. 4. The $25,500-to-win Mr. DIRT Track USA race has been well defended by hometown hero Kenny Tremont Jr., who has taken the last two in 2018 and 2019.
Weedsport Speedway’s schedule culminates with the Cavalcade Weekend Sept. 11-12. It features two days of Big-Block Modified racing. The features will pay $7,500 and $10,000, respectively, to the winners.
The Gerald Haers Memorial at Land of Legends Raceway returns on Sept. 18, with a $10,000 plus-to-win feature. Series drivers will be competing for important championship points, extra cash throughout the purse, and a guaranteed start in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200.
The final NAPA Super DIRT Week qualifier falls on Sept. 25 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway for the Massive Malta Weekend, where the winner gets $10,000.
NAPA Super DIRT Week returns to Oswego Speedway Oct. 6-10. The main event is the $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on Sunday, Oct. 10. The most exciting week in dirt racing will feature all four premier DIRTcar divisions in the Northeast.
In 2019, the Super DIRTcar Series championship came down to two unforgettable features at The Dirt Track at Charlotte highlighting the Can-Am World Finals. This year, the Can-Am World Finals are Nov. 4-6, featuring the Super DIRTcar Series, World of Outlaws Morton Building Late Model Series and World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.
See www.SuperDIRTcarSeries.com for more information.
