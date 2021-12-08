CONCORD, N.C. — Propelled by the momentum of its successful return to racing, the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds are set for an elite 2022 with new ventures and familiar favorite events, including the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week.
For the first time in 15 years, The Beasts of the Northeast will trek to six states throughout the nearly 30-race schedule, returning to Pennsylvania for the first time in six years and to Ohio for the first time in three along the way.
Featuring the biggest names in Big-Block Modified racing, such as eight-time and defending Series champion Matt Sheppard, two-time and defending NAPA Super DIRT Week champion Mat Williamson, Australia’s Peter Britten, DIRTcar Nationals champion Max McLaughlin and more, the 2022 season will kick off during the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park (Feb. 15-19). After five straight days of racing in Florida for the money, the 2022 championship battle will officially begin Friday, March 25, at Atomic Speedway.
From Florida and Ohio, the season will then see the Series travel to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and several tracks throughout New York — including a new three-day SummerFAST speed week with Brewerton Speedway, Fulton Speedway and Land of Legends Raceway (Aug. 16-18) — before concluding at the now-four-day NGK NTK World Finals in North Carolina (Nov. 2-5).
“The 2022 season will be a big year for the Super DIRTcar Series with the historic running of the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week, and we’re very pleased to present a schedule worthy of the year-long buildup to that event,” said DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter. “With racing in Pennsylvania and Ohio, the addition of SummerFAST and the return to several of New York’s greatest dirt tracks, we couldn’t be more excited to unleash the Big-Block Modifieds for another spectacular season.”
NEW FOR 2022
Atomic Speedway (Friday to Saturday, March 25-26): The Super DIRTcar Series will make its debut at Atomic Speedway in Waverly, Ohio, for a two-day, big money, NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifier event. Friday night’s feature at the 3/8-mile track will pay $10,000-to-win before the next night ups the ante with a $12,000-to-win event. Both races will also secure a NAPA Super DIRT Week guaranteed start.
Big Diamond Speedway (Tuesday, July 12): For the first time since 2009, the Super DIRTcar Series will return to Big Diamond Speedway in Minersville, Pennsylvania. It will also mark the Series’ first time back in Pennsylvania since 2016. The Series only made three previous trips to the 3/8-mile track with Alan Johnson winning the first race in 2003, Brett Hearn winning the second in 2004 and Duane Howard winning the last in 2009. The feature will be 75 laps and pay $7,500-to-win.
Bloomsburg Fair Raceway (Wednesday, July 13): Continuing the Series’ trek through Pennsylvania, the Big-Block Modified stars will make their debut at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. The new state-of-the-art 3/8-mile track opened in 2021 in the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, bringing auto racing back to the property for the first time since the 1980s. The feature will be 60 laps and pay $7,500-to-win.
SummerFAST (Tuesday to Thursday, Aug. 16-18): The Super DIRTcar Series will be a part of the Northeast’s two biggest motorsports events in 2022 with the debut of SummerFAST — a three-day event, starting with Brewerton Speedway on Tuesday, Aug. 16, then the Series’ return to Fulton Speedway on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and concluding with Land of Legends Raceway on Thursday, Aug. 18. The three races will lead into Watkins Glen International’s biggest weekend, giving race fans another ultimate motorsports week of racing before the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week in October. Each feature race will be 60 laps and pay $7,500-to-win.
FAMILIAR FAVORITES
DIRTcar Nationals (Tuesday to Saturday, Feb. 15-19): The Super DIRTcar Series will again defrost from the Northeast winter and kick off its 2022 in Florida at Volusia Speedway Park during the DIRTcar Nationals. In 2022, the Series will run for five straight nights at the half-mile track, joining the DIRTcar Late Models the first two nights and then the World of Outlaws Late Models the rest of the week. The first four feature events will be 30-lap, $4,000-to-win races before Saturday night’s 50-lap, $5,000-to-win race, which will also crown the Big Gator champion for the Series — won by Max McLaughlin in 2021.
NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifiers: With big money comes an extra big reward again in 2022. Every race that pays $10,000 or more to win will be a NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifier, meaning the driver to wins that race (or finishes directly behind a previous Qualifier winner) will be guaranteed a starting spot in the $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200 during the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week. Those races with the extra story to follow include:
Atomic Speedway doubleheader (Friday & Saturday, March 25-26) — $10,000 to win/$12,000 to win
Mr. DIRT Track USA @ Lebanon Valley Speedway (Monday, May 30) — 100 laps, $12,500-to-win
Hall of Fame 100 @ Weedsport Speedway (Sunday, July 24) — 100 laps, $10,000-to-win
Mr. DIRT Track USA @ Lebanon Valley Speedway (Saturday, Sept. 3) — 101 laps, TBA
Cavalcade Weekend @ Weedsport Speedway (Sunday, Sept. 11) — 100 laps, $10,000-to-win
Gerald Haers Memorial @ Land of Legends Raceway (Saturday, Sept. 17) — 100 laps, $10,000-to-win
Malta Massive Weekend @ Albany Saratoga Speedway (Saturday, Sept. 24) — 100 laps, $10,000-to-win
50th NAPA Super DIRT Week (Monday to Sunday, Oct. 3-9): Fifty years of the biggest moments and stories in Big-Block Modified racing will be celebrated during the Northeast’s biggest motorsports event in 2022. Reaching a historic 50th year, NAPA Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway will be like no other. It’s a year-long celebration that can already be seen on SuperDIRTWeek.com with the unveiling of the 50 greatest drivers in the event’s history and will further ramp up when the week starts, featuring a plethora of activities. The main event, the $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200 for the Super DIRTcar Series, will be on Sunday, Oct. 9. Canadian Mat Williamson will enter as a top storyline, trying to defend his title for the third straight year.
NGK NTK World Finals (Wednesday to Saturday, Nov. 2-5): The Super DIRTcar Series will join the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Late Models again in North Carolina for the epic championship conclusion during the World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. However, in 2022, the event expands to four days with three nights of feature racing action for the three premier series. That gives drivers an added day of racing around the 4/10-mile track and another chance to hoist a big check before the season ends.
In addition, as winter sets in, Super DIRTcar Series officials continue working with promoters north of the border to find dates that work for fans and competitors alike. Tickets will go on sale in the coming months.
