The SUNYAC released its 2022 basketball awards and All-Conference teams on Wednesday, and both Oswego State teams are well represented.
The Laker men’s coaching staff, consisting of head coach Jason Leone and assistants Derrick Cahill, Bill Farden, and Jake Pritchard, were named the SUNYAC men’s Coaching Staff of the Year after guiding the Lakers to a 25-2 record and a SUNYAC Championship.
Sophomore Jeremiah Sparks was named to the SUNYAC first team, and junior Devin Green was named to the SUNYAC second team, with seniors Julien Crittendon and Brendan Mulson each named to the SUNYAC third team.
Sparks leads the team in scoring, averaging 11.7 points per game. The sophomore also averages 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field.
Green averages 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, ranking first in the conference in 3-point shooting percentage (47.9%). Crittendon is third on the team in scoring (11.1 points per game), shooting 45% from the field, while Mulson averages 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
On the women’s side, senior Danielle Caivana was named to the SUNYAC third team. Caivana finished the season with an average of 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. The guard, a transfer from Cazenovia, ranked third in the SUNYAC in points per game and was first in the conference in 3-pointers made (63).
SUNY Fredonia senior and Hannibal High School graduate Katie Pitcher was also named to the SUNYAC second team. Pitcher led the Blue Devils in scoring (12.7 points per game), also averaging 4.9 rebounds.
