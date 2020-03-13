OSWEGO — In light of the NCAA’s decision to cancel the winter and spring sports championship tournament, the State University of New York Athletic Conference has cancelled its spring sports season.
Following the lead of the NCAA and conference office, Oswego State has cancelled all practices and competition for the remainder of the spring semester.
“This is not a decision that was made lightly,” said Tom DiCamillo, commissioner of the SUNYAC. “In fact, the directors of athletics in conjunction with the conference office and support from the presidents did their due diligence and created a contingency plan early Thursday afternoon to potentially continue with the spring season; however, as Thursday’s events unfolded it became clear that the prudent course of action was to do the most responsible thing and cancel the spring season.”
The canceling of the spring season impacts the SUNYAC seasons in baseball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and track. Additionally for Oswego State, men’s tennis and golf were also impacted.
The NCAA’s cancellation of the winter championship tournaments impact multiple student-athletes from Oswego State, including Sarah Yensan and Catarina Burke who were set to compete in the Division III indoor track championship meet; Christian Gramuglia and Charlie Grygas at the Division III wrestling tournament; and Cameron Ellis, who was prepared to dive on Wednesday at the Division III swimming and diving championship meet in North Carolina.
DiCamillo will work with the Division III Commissioners Association and the NCAA to discuss impacts on eligibility for student-athletes.
“Obviously, there are greater concerns about the health and safety of everyone in this country,” he said. “However, the discussions on eligibility will take place in the near future.”
