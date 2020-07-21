OSWEGO — In response to ongoing health and safety concerns, the members of the State University of New York Athletic Conference — of which SUNY Oswego and its athletic teams are members — are suspending fall sports competition.
In addition, the winter conference and non-conference schedules will be delayed until Jan. 1, 2021.
The decision was made Monday, July 20, by the SUNYAC presidents in consultation with the SUNYAC Board of Directors.
“Intercollegiate athletics competition is a tradition to which everyone eagerly anticipates in the fall — our valued student-athletes as well as the entire college community,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley. “But this year we know that the health and safety of all involved in athletic competition must take priority. So we will stay safe and healthy, and prepare for when we can once again enjoy the spirit and opportunity intercollegiate sports provide.”
“This decision was done with the best interest of our student-athletes, staff and fans in mind,” said Oswego State Interim Director of Athletics Eric Summers. “While we will not be able to compete this fall, we will work hard to provide safe opportunities for our student-athletes to pursue the sport they love.”
The SUNYAC joins numerous other Division III Conferences who have made the difficult decision to alter their fall seasons.
“Despite the absence of competition this fall, I am confident that we will be able to continue providing our student-athletes with an engaging athletic experience that includes a great opportunity for personal skill development and growth through small group workouts,” Mike Howard, the chair of the SUNYAC Governing Body and director of athletics at Plattsburgh, said. “Our coaches are some of the best in the business at seizing opportunity when options seem limited and this certainly will be no exception as they continue recruiting, mentoring and engaging safely in community service.”
The SUNYAC will continue to explore all options for a safe return to intercollegiate athletics.
“As a former student-athlete, I empathize with the disappointment our students must feel not being able to compete this fall,” Erik Bitterbaum, the chair of the SUNYAC presidents, said. “But our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and we will continue to plan for a safe return to competition at the appropriate time.”
