OSWEGO — The Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management announced recently that Associate Athletic Director Eric Summers has been named Oswego State’s interim director of athletics.
Summers was hired as Oswego State’s associate athletic director in June 2014. Summers came to Oswego by way of Hamilton College, where he coached the Continentals’ crew program for more than a decade.
Summers takes over the 24-sport athletic department from Sue Viscomi, who retired at the end of May after a seven-year stint in the director’s chair.
