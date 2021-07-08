OSWEGO — The Lake Ontario Counties Summer Fishing Derby continues through July 25.
There is a $10,000 grand prize for the angler catching the largest salmon.
The grand-prize leader as of Wednesday morning was Lancaster’s David Miller with a salmon weighing 30 pounds, 7 ounces. He weighed the fish at Wilson Boatyard Marina.
Other divisions are the Lake Trout Division, the Brown Trout Division, and the Walleye Division.
The angler placing first within a respective division gets a $1,000 prize.
Additional division prize money awarded is $600 for second, $300 for third, $200 for fourth, $100 for fifth, $75 for places 6-10, and $50 for places 11-20.
Lockport’s Joshua Milleville was the leader in the Salmon Division with a 29-pound, 10-ounce catch weighed in Olcott.
Two Oswego County anglers were in the top 20 in the Salmon Division. Albion’s Ron Delcour was 12th with a catch of 25 pounds, 11 ounces. Pulaski’s Austin Landphere was 17th with a catch weighing 24 pounds, 12 ounces.
In the Brown Trout Division, the leader as of Tuesday morning was Newfane’s Kimberly Hubert Bickel with a 16-pound, 3-ounce fish weighed in Olcott. Albion’s Roy Daniels was seventh with a 13-pound, 10-ounce catch.
Rosalie Trump of Sackets Harbor held the lead in the Lake Trout Division with a 20-pound, 11-ounce fish weighed at Henderson Harbor.
Oswego County anglers in the top 20 in the Lake Trout Division included Sandy Creek’s Michael Landphere (3rd, 19-pound, 7-ounce catch), and Lacona’s Mike Kimsey (16th, 16-pound, 14-ounce catch).
Burt Lickers of Niagara Falls leads the Walleye Division with a 10-pound, 10-ounce fish weighed in Lewiston.
The person catching the biggest fish of each week receives $2,500. There is also a weekly prize of $1,000 for the largest salmon entered and a weekly prize of $500 for the largest fish entered in each of the other three divisions.
The derby awards ceremony is scheduled for July 25 at Captain Jack’s at Sodus Point.
See www.loc.org for updated standings and additional details.
